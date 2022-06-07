The Little White Church of Eaton has been planning concerts, recitals and community gatherings, coming up soon. Mark your calendars for “Love and Nostalgia,” an inspiring Sunday afternoon concert on June 12 at 4 p.m., featuring world-renowned pianist Laura Kargul and Portland String Quartet founding member and violinist Ronald Lantz.
The program will open with the majestic “Sonata No. 1 in G Major OP. 78,” by Johannes Brahms, written by the great Romantic composer to comfort the love of his life, Clara Schumann. The full concert includes works by European, Argentinian and American composers, equally sharing themes of love and remembrance.
Tickets are $25 and available now at White Birch Books, the Eaton Village Store, and online at littlewhitechurch.com.
Midsummer brings two more exhilarating concert opportunities. On Tuesday, July 12, at 7 p.m. the Little White Church welcomes the return of Village Harmony. This spirited group of teenagers and their international leaders will delight the audience with music both familiar and unknown from all over the world. Then on Sunday, July 24, at 4 p.m., Theo Martey (featured recently on the cover of NH Magazine), leads the Akwaaba Traditional African Drum and Dance ensemble in a performance that will undoubtedly raise the roof of the Little White Church. Stay tuned for more music and events to come. For more information, go to littlewhitechurch.com
New Eaton town clerk/tax collector hours are beginning in July: Tuesdays 8 a.m. to noon and 4 to 6 p.m. These are double what they were one year ago.
Hey, are you looking for a summer job? The Eaton Village Store is looking for an all-around helper to bus tables, load the dishwasher, make coffee drinks (will train) and frappes. Additional duties could include keeping the bathroom clean, helping to put orders away, sweeping, mopping and occasionally helping with easy food prep after the grill closes. This is an extremely fast-paced environment in a tight space. Interested people should stop by the store between 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Believe me because I work there, Eaton Village Store is a great place to work with wonderful people and lots of fun. C’mon down.
According to Betsy Gemmecke, Eaton now has started a service list of businesses and individuals who provide services to Eaton residents. Eaton residents can now recommend a service with their contact information to bgservicelist@gmail.com The list will be posted on Eaton Ears once a month. To get on Eaton Ears, if you have not already done so, residents can email eatonears@gmail.com to be put on their list. Check out the list.
To go to our lovely Eaton Beach, you must get your passes at the Eaton Town Hall first. Lane and Suzanne will be working weekends and soon, after school gets out, they will be there seven days a week. Make sure you have your pass or sticker available to drive into the beach.
Everyone, please do not feed the ducks. They like to be on the edge of the water, so when the tide goes in and out, guess what goes out into the water? It is not the guards’ job to pick that up. If you continue to feed them, we will have to close the beach down. Please show your respect to Lane and Suzanne at all times. No pass, no entry.
I do believe we will be having our Fourth of July party, so save the date. More details will follow. Huge thanks to Chris and Tom for cooking my all-time favorite barbecue again.
Enjoy this cooler weather and sunny days. Go for a walk, ride a bike, climb a mountain, plant your garden, volunteer somewhere, enjoy a great book, take a swim, paddle a canoe or kayak.
Enjoy the lazy, hazy days of summer.
Nancy E. Williams can be contacted at (603) 447-5635.
