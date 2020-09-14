I guess it is really almost fall. I’m particularly enjoying the cool nights and sunny days. A friend in Texas recently showed pictures of her family at a big fair, which got me thinking. I know so many of us are going to miss Fryeburg Fair, and I so wish we could have had it someway or somehow. Enjoy the colored leaves, the pumpkins, the mums, the wind, and everything that fall represents. Long live September and October.
Selectman Dick Fortin let me know that the Eaton Town Hall will be closed from Sept. 16 to 23, as they are putting in a new floor. If you need your car registered or have any town questions, call the town hall at (603) 447-2840, leave a message and Suzanne or Lianne will get back to you. Thanks for understanding.
Many of us in town have been thoroughly enjoying our meals at the Snowvillage Inn in Eaton. The view is magnificent, the food is fabulous, and the ambience is special. Kudos to the Chef, Josh Burkett, the kitchen staff, the servers, the bartender, Jen, Kevin, Karen, Carrie and everyone who contributes to the awesome camaraderie obvious as soon as you walk into the Inn. Also, don’t forget to gaze at Eatonite Don Gemmecke’s art work on the walls.
This weekend, if you’re hungry for breakfast or lunch, head down to the Eaton Village Store on Friday, Saturday or Sunday between the hours of 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Choose from delicious breakfast sandwiches with all sorts of toppings, including the wonderful smoked meat, especially on an everything bagel. Try a grilled cheese with different breads and cheeses, and add some bacon and tomato, too. The iced coffees and the mint iced teas are cool and refreshing. Call (603) 447-2403 or c’mon down.
I had homemade croissants and cookies today and yesterday. Where did I get them? At Little Field Farm Stand on Route 153 just north of Purity Spring Resort. Come try their famous brown bread, iced cinnamon rolls, various croissants, sweet corn, delicate squash and more, and big orange pumpkins. Their hours are Thursday and Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can even get homemade wooden toys, too.
How is everyone adjusting to being back in school, either in the classroom or remotely? I wish everyone good luck, the kids, the teachers, the parents, and all the people behind the scenes that keep everything running smoothly. Please be careful driving now that kids are out walking to and from their schools. Be aware that you must stop both ways for a stopped school bus with its blinking lights on. Children are our precious commodities and we need to teach and nurture them; sometimes it takes a village, like in Eaton.
I was very saddened to read that Jim Brooks passed away last week. Jim was at Kennett High with me for a while, and he and Susan have lived in Eaton for many years. Jim was an Eaton selectman for a few years and I always found him very understanding and fair.
We all thought after months in the hospital in Boston, that Jim had turned the corner and was improving. Unfortunately that was not to be. He leaves his wonderful wife, Susan, and two sons, Jared and Daniel, and the rest of his family. How we wish you could still be with us, Jim. Please accept my most sincere condolences.
I hope that everyone took time on Sept. 11 to honor all those innocent men and women whose lives were lost when the twin towers came down. I know we all remember where we were when the planes first hit. I was coming into the kitchen and backhandedly put on the TV. By the time, I made it to the sink, I couldn’t believe the horror I was seeing and I basically never turned the TV off all day. I honor all the firefighters, EMTs, the police, the many people who tried to help that fateful day. DO NOT EVER forget the tragedy and carnage of that day. Remember that real heroes are our police, firefighters and rescue personnel, both male and female, who work for us all day 24/7. Then there are the ones who wear the uniforms of our armed forces and carry rifles into enemy combat. God bless our veterans.
Nancy E. Williams can be contacted at (603) 447-5635.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.