The weather vane is back on top of the Bartlett Congregational Church, thanks to the help of the fire department. If you haven’t seen it, it is worth a drive to the center of town.
This Sunday is the first Sunday of Advent, and the message is hope. The first candle of the advent wreath will be lit and the church will be decorated for the holiday season.
The Rev. Pojen Lee continues his series on the Truths of Christ. This week is Truths of the Christ No. 3, and the title of the sermon is “New Wine in the Old Skins?”
All are welcome to join the congregants for service, fellowship and singing. The carols are starting, and you will be able to raise your voice to sing “Hark! The Herald The Angels Sing” and “O Come, All Ye Faithful.” Can you think of a better way to lift your spirit than to hear the message of hope, and sing the familiar carols? Come one, come all.
In November, we have a day where we stop and think of the people and things we are thankful for. It is a great time to think about those who have been kind, those who have shown caring and love to others, those who put others before themselves.
As we wander around the miles of beautiful area in the town of Bartlett, we meet many people; in the stores, on the trails, in the schools, in churches — many places. When we stop in those wanderings, it is no surprise we find that we have been in touch with a community of wonderful people. I hope everyone had a Happy Thanksgiving and remembered to give thanks to all these great people — not only for Thanksgiving but throughout the year as well.
Don’t forget about the Bartlett Recreation Department’s tree lighting at 4 p.m. on Dec. 5. CDC protocols will be followed. Come on out and join us in a little holiday spirit.
Amy Deshais can be contacted at adeshais@jbartlett.k12.nh.us.
