Changes, good changes. Not too long ago, the town road crew did a great job fixing Jericho Road. With our nice new road, sometimes people go a bit faster than they used to.
I am writing this hoping to remind folks to please go slowly on this road. We have joggers, bicyclers, walkers, children playing and people strolling down the road with their children, grandchildren and even great-grandchildren.
It is a bit hard on parts of the road where it naturally curves to see what's around the corner; so be prepared that there may be an adult or child right around the corner. Along the side of the road is poison ivy and some of us are really sensitive to it. So please help us and our children out by being overly cautious on Jericho Road. Thank you so much.
Bartlett Historical Society will be holding a patriotic quilt raffle fundraiser at the Bartlett Fourth of July parade. This 63-inch-by-72-inch red, white and blue quilt was made by Sue Franklin, Bartlett Historical Society treasurer and experienced quilter.
The quilt will be on display at the Bartlett Historical Society tent on the grounds of the Union Congregational Church in Bartlett before and during the parade. Tickets will be available at $5 for one ticket; five tickets for $20. Tickets will also be on sale at historical society events through the date of the drawing which is Oct. 20.
All proceeds from this raffle will go to the Bartlett Historical Society Museum Fund to cover renovation costs for the transformation of the former St. Joseph Church building in Bartlett into the Bartlett History Museum.
Also, Bartlett Historical Society will have their future museum building open for visitors to see the progress of the renovation from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 4. Please note that the building is in active renovation status and is not yet handicapped or mobility assistance accesible.
Recycling is mandatory at the Bartlett/Jackson Transfer Station and transfer station stickers are required. The transfer station is open from noon to 6 p.m. Friday through Tuesday and is closed every Wednesday and Thursday. It is also closed on Christmas day and closes at 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
Transfer station stickers are free and easy to obtain. Bartlett residents may download a transfer station sticker application from the town’s website at townofbartlettnh.org or from the town clerk during normal business hours. Jackson and Harts Location residents can obtain their stickers through their town offices. Please make sure that your sticker is easily visible to the transfer station attendants.
Most household garbage is recyclable and refusal to recycle can lead to the termination of one’s ability to use the transfer station. A complete list of what can be recycled can be found at the town’s website but includes glass, aluminum cans, tin/steel/bimetal cans, empty aerosol cans, aluminum food tins, plastics labeled No. 1 and No. 2, florescent light bulbs, paper, corrugated cardboard, scrap metal, used motor oil, brush up to 5 inches in diameter, and leaf and yard waste.
If you have a question about what can be recycled, ask a transfer station attendant and they will direct you to the appropriate place to deposit your garbage. Please don’t argue with the attendants. They don’t make the rules and are following the guidance of the selectmen. Any questions can be referred to the office of selectmen at (603) 356-2950.
There is a fee to deposit some items and the schedule of fees can be found on the town’s website. Scroll to the bottom of the home page and click on the link for the Bartlett/Jackson transfer station. Items that require a fee include but are not limited to furniture, electronics, air conditioners, and construction debris.
The dump store is open once again. Residents may deposit usable items in the dump store and take whatever they can use. The dump store should not be used as a way to avoid paying a fee for those items requiring a fee to dispose of. Items that are not welcome in the dump store include any item that has a fee for disposal, any broken items, and anything that isn’t clean. The dump store has to be cleaned out daily to avoid overcrowding so check back often for usable items.
Remember that recycle is the third action we should take to reduce transfer station costs and negative impacts on the environment. “Reduce, reuse, recycle” is the phrase we should keep in mind. Purchasing less is the best way to create less garbage.
A cardboard box of cookies can come with a plastic tray wrapped in more plastic leaving three separate pieces of garbage. An example of a better choice may be to buy your cookies from a local bakery. You will be supporting a local business and the cookies are so much tastier. And be sure to bring your own bag and reuse that bag as often as you can.
We are thankful for our transfer station attendants. They work hard in all sorts of weather, working all holidays except for Christmas day. Be sure to thank them for what they do for our community. They are local unsung heroes and should be treated with gratitude and respect.
We hope to see you all at the parade this Sunday at 11 a.m., there will not be any festivities behind the school afterwards, but it is always fun to watch especially, the kids, in the parade.
Have a great week.
Amy Deshais can be contacted at adeshais@jbartlett.k12.nh.us.
