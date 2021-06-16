The Bartlett Public Library will be opening for browsing Monday, June 21. For the time being the hours will be Monday 2 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday 2 to 5 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This opening will be brief as we will be closing for renovation July 6 for what we hope will be a maximum of three weeks. The July book discussion is canceled and Inter-Library Loan will be suspended for that time period. Patrons are encouraged to come in and stock up on reading materials. Due dates will be extended and as usual will not be charging fines. Library email will be checked regularly but books will be in storage so circulation will not be possible.
It’s the end of the school year and the beginning of the summer season with lots of traditional summer events to look forward to. The Fourth of July parade will be back this year with prizes for creative participants in the parade. Pre-registration is encouraged and more information can be found at bartlettrec.org. Political parties are always welcome but will no longer be eligible for prizes. This year, it will be a parade only event without activities after the parade, but plan on a return next year to the full celebration.
Beginning on Wednesday, July 7, the Concert in the Park series will return without any restrictions. That means that we can gather at the gazebo at the four corners in Bartlett Village and sit back and enjoy local musicians and the company of our neighbors without having to wear masks. Like last year, the concert series has been moved from August to July to allow for August rain dates. And once again, the hotdog stand will be back. It’s a lovely way to spend a summer evening.
Be sure to check out the farmers market each Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in front of the aquarium adjacent to the Story Land parking lot. More vendors are joining weekly with a variety of products, including artisan bread, eggs, honey, maple syrup, popcorn, perennials and beautiful handcrafted wooden signs. If you raise your own chickens, you may be interested in the egg aprons. They make a trip to the hen house easier with individual pockets to keep the eggs from bumping in to each other.
On June 24, the New Hampshire Food Bank mobile food pantry will once again be at the Ham Arena from noon to 2 p.m. You can pick up food for yourself, for friends, for family, and for neighbors. Local non-profits are welcome to come at 1:30 p.m. to pick up any remaining supplies.
The Bartlett-Jackson Food Pantry is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. It is located at the back of the church across the street from the parking lot between the Red Parka Pub and the Vintage Baking Company on Route 302 in Glen. Thanks to the generosity of Highwater Farm, there will be fresh produce available throughout the growing season.
Several people have contacted the selectmen’s office with concerns about fast drivers on our local neighborhood roads. Please slow down. The children are out of school, people are on their bicycles and motorcycles, there are babies in strollers and dogs are being walked. Share the roads and enjoy summer’s slower pace. We’ve all had a tough 15 months and now it is time to get outside and enjoy the beauty of the greatest little town on earth.
I hope everyone has a great week.
Amy Deshais can be contacted at adeshais@jbartlett.k12.nh.us.
