Retired Col. Ray Hodgkins will lead the service at the Bartlett Congregational Church on Sunday at 10 a.m. The sermon is “The Prodigal Son” with Psalm 34 verses 2-7 and Luke Chapter 15 verses 1-3 and 11-32 the scriptures being shared.
The church continues to welcome more and more congregants and guests each week for both the spiritual service and the time of fellowship following the service. It is clear that everyone enjoys the social time as well as the service with familiar hymns and inspirational messages.
The church’s social committee is getting ready for the Easter egg hunt to be held on Palm Sunday, April 10, following the service. The Easter eggs are filled with goodies and prizes. The committee is also planning on a spring yard sale. More details to come as the weather gets warmer.
The Bartlett Public Library will host author Anders Morley on Tuesday, March 29, at 7 p.m. to discuss his book “This Land of Snow.” Winner of the 2021 National Outdoor Book Award in Journeys, Anders, a resident of Littleton, tells the story of his solo cross-country winter adventure across Canada. Booklist calls Anders story “A captivating memoir ... and an eloquent ode to the harsh beauty of winter.”
The program will be in person and offered over Zoom, call (603) 374-2755 or email bartlettpubliclibrary@roadrunner.com for the Zoom link. Copies of the book are available in the library. Note: This is a rescheduled event.
Have your camera and baskets ready for April 16. That is when the Easter Bunny will arrive in Bartlett. Bartlett Recreation Department has 2,000 eggs for the children in grades pre-kindergarten to fourth grade to gather. Everyone will be divided into three categories: pre-kindergarten and kindergarten, grades one and two and grades three and four.
There is a golden ticket in one egg for each category, which will yield you a grand prize. Make sure you bring two baskets, one decorated to enter the basket contest and one for gathering your eggs.
What is an egg hunt without a guess the jellybeans contest? The closest to the count, wins the jar of beans. Bring your camera, and take a photo with the Easter Bunny, too. It all starts at 10 a.m. Unfortunately, Bartlett Rec will not host the pancake breakfast this year, but it will return next year, for sure.
For more information, call the rec department at (603) 374-1952.
Cal Ripken registration is now open for rookies, minors and major leagues. Deadline for registration is April 13. Tryouts will be held on April 14. Tryouts are only for those new or wanting to move up. Opening day is May 7. Information and registration at mwv.sportssignup.com/site.
Annette Libby, Bartlett Recreation director, would like to take a moment and thank all the people close and near that came to their first open house on Maple Saturday: “Thanks to the Sun for a great write up on all the local sugar houses. First and foremost, thanks to a great mentor, Greg Allen, for teaching me the ropes. A very special thanks to my husband for always supporting my projects, and now has added sugaring to his resume.”
“Thanks to the volunteers that came and helped out, Bryan Morin, Steve Hempel, Evan Morin and Stephanie Libby, and to my helper, Sandra Pezzullo, who is always there to help. Last, but not least, to the school children, teachers and staff of Josiah Bartlett Elementary School and Jackson Grammar School and Dave Bartlett, who have been collecting and keeping the sugar program active. Such an important part of our life in New Hampshire to learn. If you see the steam stop by and visit.”
I hope everyone has a great week, if you have interesting news to share or an upcoming event please email me at adeshais18@gmail.com. I would love to hear stories of happenings in this beautiful town of Bartlett.
