CHOCORUA — Chocorua Lake Conservancy and Tamworth Outing Club will be presenting a Winter Fest at The Preserve at Chocorua on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 2 to 7:30 p.m. Come gather with friends and neighbors for fun activities indoors and out (with outdoor gathering spaces for those who prefer not to be indoors in groups right now).
From 2 to 5 p.m., there will be a winter camping expo with winter tents on display as well as snowshoes and trapping gear, with Dave Evans and Sheldon Perry; a winter adaptation and furbearer learning station for kids and everyone with Chocorua Lake Conservancy Stewardship Director Debra Marnich; a wildlife in winter scavenger hunt for kids with Sumac Grant-Johnson and others (at 2:30 p.m.); bonfires and s’mores; hot drinks and treats; and indoor winter crafts for all ages with Suzanne Birdsall-Stone and others, and, depending on the conditions, a communal snow sculpture with naturalist educators Lucy Gatchell and Dexter Harding, as well as sledding, cross-country skiing, and snowshoeing (bring your own equipment).
At 5 p.m., head indoors (mostly) for a delicious supper by Kimball Packard of The Farmstand and friends; beer & wine by donation; storytelling by storyteller Andy Davis at 5:45 p.m.; music (and maybe some contra dances) with the White Mountain Ceili Band; and cap off the evening with a moonlight Owl Prowl with Debra Marnich at 7 p.m.
There will also be a silent auction with handmade quilts and knitwear, art, collector’s items and more from 2 to 7 p.m. All auction and event proceeds to benefit the Tamworth Outing Club and the Chocorua Lake Conservancy.
This event is by donation with a suggested donation of $5 for kids and $10 to $25 for adults. Register in advance at bit.ly/CLC-TOC-winter23. Register separately for the Owl Prowl at bit.ly/CLC-020423 as space is limited. Then, on Sunday, Feb. 5, head over to Wonalancet for the Tamworth Outing Club’s sled dog events.
Birdsall-Stone has a lifelong commitment to honoring the creative process, building community, and offering/supporting enriching activities for people of all ages.
Davis carries a rucksack bulging with Celtic folktales, personal stories, shaggy dogs, and tales of world-improving heroes throughout New England, sometimes farther, including to the remote reaches of Zoom-land. He crafts his yarns in front of the hearth in a little half-finished home-made house a mile from Tamworth Village.
Evans is a former Alaska wilderness resident (hunter, fisherer, trapper, dog musher) and a retired National Park Service Ranger.
Grant-Johnson has been a lover of the woods and White mountains since she was a child. She spends as much time as possible in the woods and on the trails. When not in the woods she often spends her time reading about plants, animals and expanding her knowledge about foraging wild foods. She loves sharing this knowledge with others, especially children. Sumac is a trail steward for the White Mountain National Forest and land steward for Chocorua Lake Conservancy.
Chocorua Lake Conservancy Stewardship Director Marnich holds a BS in zoology and an MS in forestry. Her major interests and professional focus areas include combining wildlife and forestry practices to manage for both sound silvicultural and optimum wildlife habitat, creating early successional and bird nesting habitat, pollinator habitat creation, promoting small diverse farms local food production/agriculture, promoting land conservation and protection, environmental education, and integrating all resources concerns to create a balanced conservation system.
Perry is passionate about spending time in the woods and helping to preserve and protect them for generations to come. As a parent with two children, it was easy to turn to camping as exciting mini-adventures to interesting and beautiful places. Winter camping became a way for Sheldon to open up his outdoor world to a season not yet available to him.
White Mountain Ceili Band is Dexter Harding on the tenor banjo, Fiona Howell on the flute, Siena Kaplan-Thompson on the fiddle, and Mike Levine on the guitar and occasional concertina. They play Irish, Scottish and Cape Breton instrumental music with warmth and joy, as well as the occasional song.
This event is one in a series of Chocorua Lake Conservancy programs held throughout the year to encourage people of all ages to enjoy Chocorua Lake and the trails and woods that surround it.
Go to chocorualake.org for updated information or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.
