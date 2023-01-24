CHOCORUA — Chocorua Lake Conservancy and Tamworth Outing Club will be presenting a Winter Fest at The Preserve at Chocorua on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 2 to 7:30 p.m. Come gather with friends and neighbors for fun activities indoors and out (with outdoor gathering spaces for those who prefer not to be indoors in groups right now).

From 2 to 5 p.m., there will be a winter camping expo with winter tents on display as well as snowshoes and trapping gear, with Dave Evans and Sheldon Perry; a winter adaptation and furbearer learning station for kids and everyone with Chocorua Lake Conservancy Stewardship Director Debra Marnich; a wildlife in winter scavenger hunt for kids with Sumac Grant-Johnson and others (at 2:30 p.m.); bonfires and s’mores; hot drinks and treats; and indoor winter crafts for all ages with Suzanne Birdsall-Stone and others, and, depending on the conditions, a communal snow sculpture with naturalist educators Lucy Gatchell and Dexter Harding, as well as sledding, cross-country skiing, and snowshoeing (bring your own equipment).

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.