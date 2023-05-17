06-25-22 Pride Fest reverend yolanda and chris bellis

White Mountains Pride President Christopher Bellis (left) and Reverend Yolanda talk between performers on stage at last year’s White Mountains Pride Festival at the North Conway Community Center park. The festival is set to return on June 24 and Reverend Yolanda will be offering Drag Story Hours at Conway Public Library and Pope Memorial Library on June 23. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

CONWAY — In honor of Pride Month, White Mountains Pride is preparing to a month of events culminating with it fourth White Mountains Pride Festival on Saturday, June 24, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the North Conway Community Center Park.

“We are grateful to be able to continue to bring the opportunity for acceptance, inclusion and equality to our local communities,” White Mountains Pride President Christopher Bellis said. “We look forward to celebrating with everyone throughout Pride month.”

06-25-22 Pride Fest rainbow kid under arch

Emily Jacques, 3, of Madison twirls under a rainbow balloon arch at the White Mountains Pride Festival at the North Conway Community Center park on June 25, 2022. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
06-25-22 Pride Fest reverend yolanda performing

Reverend Yolanda performs at the White Mountains Pride Festival at the North Conway Community Cemter on June 25, 2022. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
06-25-22 Pride Fest rainbow family

The Mooney family, who travel together full-time in an RV, take a moment at the White Mountains Pride Festival at the North Conway Community Center on June 25, 2022. From left: Trinity, 15, Avery, 13, Christie, and Michael. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

