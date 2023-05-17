CONWAY — In honor of Pride Month, White Mountains Pride is preparing to a month of events culminating with it fourth White Mountains Pride Festival on Saturday, June 24, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the North Conway Community Center Park.
“We are grateful to be able to continue to bring the opportunity for acceptance, inclusion and equality to our local communities,” White Mountains Pride President Christopher Bellis said. “We look forward to celebrating with everyone throughout Pride month.”
The festival will include vendors such as Dave’s Gourmet Kettle Corn, Trail’s End Ice Cream, Beach Bum Custom Rings, Hannaford JustJennaJThings, Leann Ewing/Krist Burrell Jewelry, NHPR, Pam’s Face Painting, Red Hill Retreat and Alchemist, Starbucks, 603 Forward, American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, Carroll County Democrats, Coalition for Open Democracy, Free Mom Hugs, Granite United Way, Lutheran Church of the Nativity, PFLAG NH, Planned Parenthood NH Action Fund, Starting Point and Way Station NH.
Start the festivities early with a Pride Worship to be held at the Jackson Community Church on Wednesday, May 24, at 10:30 a.m. For more information, go to jacksoncommunitychurch.org/category/calendar.
M&D Playhouse at 2760 White Mountain Highway in North Conway will host the first event of Pride Month with an LGBTQ Movie Night on June 3 at 6 p.m.
The evening will start with cocktails and appetizers followed by a screening of “Paris is Burning,” a 1990 documentary film directed by Jennie Livingston that chronicles the ball culture of New York City and the African-American, Latino, gay, and transgender communities involved in it, at 7:30 p.m.
On June 10 at 9:30 a.m. there will be a Pride Hike, a casual 3-mile hike of the Boulder Loop in Albany. Following the hike, a gathering will take place at The Station Bistro at 20 Main St. in Conway.
The men of New Hampshire Gay Men’s Chorus will return to The Barnstormers Theatre at 104 Main St. in Tamworth on June 10 at 7 p.m.
The concert is sponsored by the Lutheran Church of the Nativity of North Conway and the Thrivent Financial-Groleau Financial Group. For more information about NHGMC, go to nhgmc.com. For more information about the concert and tickets, go to barnstormerstheatre.org.
A Stir Up The Paint event will take place at the Quality Inn in Gorham on June 10 at from 3 to 5 p.m. Bring your own beverages, and sip on your favorite cocktails while you let your creativity flow at this celebration of love, diversity and equality.
There will be Drag Story Hours at the Memorial Library at 128 Main St. in Lancaster on June 11 at 1 p.m., Conway Public Library at 15 Greenwood Ave. on June 23 at 9 a.m. in Conway and at Pope Memorial Library in North Conway 4 p.m., also on June 23. The Lancaster story hour will feature storytellers Emoji Nightmare and Katniss Everqueer and the Conway story hours will feature storyteller Reverend Yolanda.
Drag Story Hours captures the imagination and play of the gender fluidity of childhood and gives kids glamorous, positive and unabashedly queer role models. Kids are able to see people who defy gender restrictions and imagine a world where everyone can be their authentic selves.
White Mountains Pride will be at Flatbread Co. at 2760 White Mountain Highway in North Conway on June 20 from 5 to 9 p.m. A portion of all pizza sales that night will support White Mountains Pride.
Pride will continue beyond June with Pride Night Out at the musical “Fun Home” at M&D on Aug. 12, with a cocktail reception a 6 p.m. and the show at 7:30 p.m.
M&D will be hosting a second Pride Night Out for the show “What the Constitution Means to Me” on Oct. 28, with a cocktail reception a 6 p.m. and the show at 7:30 p.m. For both shows, tickets will need to be purchased separately at mdplayhouse.com.
White Mountains Pride is sponsored by The Christmas Loft, Cranmore Inn, The Conway Daily Sun, NHPR, Bavarian Chocolate Haus, Cooper Cargill Chant, Cranmore Mountain Lodge, Eastern Inn & Suites, Flatbread Co., Jackson Community Church, The Notchland Inn, Lutheran Church of the Nativity, United Way, Valley Originals, White Birch Books, Berry Companies, Conway Family Dental Care, Cranmore Mountain Resort, The Met Coffee House, Northway Bank, Origins Organic Hair Studio, Pepsi, Red Parka Pub, Vintage Baking Co., Chalmers Insurance Group, Infinger Insurance, Snowvillage Inn, The Thompson House Eatery, White Mountains TV, Big Dave’s Bagels, David Cianciolo Eastern Propane and Oil, Equality Health Center, Inn at Crystal Lake, NH Council on Developmental Disabilities, Settlers Green, Pinkham Real Estate, Heaven’s Blessings, Skinny Towel Co., White Mountain Cafe and Bookstore, M&D Playhouse. Mt. Washington Valley Radio Group, North Conway Pope Memorial Library, One Hope Wine, Stained Glass Shack and Valley Promotions.
White Mountains Pride is a dedicated group of volunteers from local towns and businesses with a mission of bringing celebration, education, empowerment, acceptance and inclusion to all lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people, friends and family in the region.
For more information about White Mountains Pride, go to whitemountainspride.com.
