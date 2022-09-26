CONWAY — The Way Station located at 15 Grove St. in North Conway is launching a unique poverty-reduction initiative called Circles that is based on building intentional friendships across income lines.
In dozens of communities across the country, low-income families have been matched with middle- and upper-income volunteers, and the relationships that form have helped those in poverty achieve financial independence.
These relationships across income lines, or “circles” of support, meet weekly for a minimum of 18 months. The volunteers learn about the culture and trauma of poverty. And, in return, the participants learn how to navigate into the middle class.
About half of those who start the program end up sticking with it and achieve an average 71 percent increase in their income at the 18-month mark. They achieve an average 121 percent increase in income after three years.
The Way Station has been providing services for the homeless and home insecure in the Mount Washington Valley since 2020. The board of directors recognized that while the mission and vision of The Way Station were being met the deeper need was to assist persons to move from striving to thriving.
Sue Davidson, board member, began research on ways to provide education, training and self improvement for those facing poverty in the valley.
“The decision to choose the Circles model has come do down to this: Circles is an established program with a proven track record of success,” Davidson said.
Circles USA, a national nonprofit based in Albuquerque, N.M., began developing the program 20 years ago but officially launched it under the Circles name in 2008. Since then, Circles has helped thousands of families in dozens of states. The Circles USA model is currently being utilized in more than 70 locations.
In the Circles program, participants gain training on how to budget and save money. But what sets this program apart from other poverty-reduction programs is its focus on building social capital. While middle-income families enjoy networks of support through their workplaces, schools, neighborhoods and churches, families living in poverty rarely develop such networks.
In Circles, those living in poverty find peers who are also hardworking and motivated to become financially stable. And this peer support is supplemented with encouragement from middle- and upper-income volunteers who are eager to come alongside them.
When support forms around a family, questions are asked, advice is offered, a network of contacts is shared, and the barriers that keep people in poverty start to disappear.
With middle- and upper-income friends who have landed jobs, negotiated a lease, or managed credit card debt, those in crisis are more equipped and more confident when it comes to finding a job, asking for a raise, securing housing or restructuring their debt.
In addition to these supportive relationships, Circles will leverage the resources in this community to help move a family out of poverty and off of public assistance.
The Circles Mount Washington Chapter is currently recruiting volunteers for Resource Teams. Teams include community, recruitment, jobs and education, services and The Big View. Circles also hosts occasional meetings with community leaders to draw attention to social service gaps or obstacles in the system that are inadvertently keeping people in poverty.
The Way Station Circles Start Up Team is currently gathering volunteers for the Resource Teams. In the near future, Circles MWV will begin welcoming referrals for program participants. It’s hoped that the initial class will help 8-12 family or individual participants.
