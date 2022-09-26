CONWAY — The Way Station located at 15 Grove St. in North Conway is launching a unique poverty-reduction initiative called Circles that is based on building intentional friendships across income lines.

In dozens of communities across the country, low-income families have been matched with middle- and upper-income volunteers, and the relationships that form have helped those in poverty achieve financial independence.

