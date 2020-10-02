Mount Washington Valley Promotions will be doing another episode of Mouth Off MWV, an epic lip sync battle to be held virtually as a music video competition Oct. 30 through Nov. 6.
The event will be Halloween themed and feature a maximum of 20 acts, each representing a Valley Promotions member non-profit organization competing to win money for their groups.
Each organization must set up a crowd-funding page on Facebook where fans can make donations as their “vote.” The organization who raises the most will be declared the winner and all organizations keep the funds they raise.
There is no registration fee to participate Costumes are encouraged.
Song title must be submitted by Oct. 10. No song may be repeated so sign up quickly.
Videos must be created and submitted using Vimeo. No vulgarity, please.
Completed videos must be submitted to a private Facebook page by Oct. 23 (participants will be invited to the page upon registration)
Winners will be determined by audience vote — donations to the organizations
Return your registration form to valleypromotions@gmail.com Email or call (603) 374-6241 with any questions. Sponsors are also being sought.
