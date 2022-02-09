BARTLETT — At the Jan. 12 meeting of the Mountain Washington Valley Promotions board of directors, Emily Calderwood was elected president.
Calderwood is a native of the United Kingdom and spent over 20 years working as a research chemist in the pharmaceutical industry in Massachusetts. She and her husband and young family grew disillusioned with the rat race and ran away to the White Mountains in 2018.
Unfortunately, shortly after arriving her husband was diagnosed with glioblastoma brain cancer and passed away in April 2020. Calderwood and her two young boys are enjoying everything the region has to offer, and are avid skiers and hikers.
While in Massachusetts, Emily volunteered in a local middle school as a science coach, bringing curriculum-based chemistry experiments to a sixth-grade classroom. She hopes to find ways to share her love of science education in the future.
Calderwood is a volunteer with CASA of New Hampshire and a Bartlett School Board member. She has been involved with Valley Promotions for the past year and a half.
Patty Tilton retained her seat as vice president and Patricia Patenaude will remain treasurer. Cindy Sauerwein and Jennifer Kelley Robinson will share the secretary position.
Rounding out the board are members Christina Howe, Scotty Mallett, Rebekah Bushey, Hannah-Jo Weisberg and Chelsea Hupalowsky.
Executive Director Lisa DuFault said she is “excited with the group we have. Lots of amazing collaborative events are being worked on and everyone is jumping in.”
As the valley’s “chamber of non-profits, the mission of Valley Promotions is to promote non-profit events and fundraising endeavors in the Mount Washington Valley area; to cross promote among local non-profits; to increase local support for non-profits; to ease the marketing workload of volunteer board members; to increase public awareness of the local non-profit agencies; to facilitate collaborative non-profit and fund-raising events.
There are currently 60 non-profit organizations that are members of the organization. Local non-profits that are interested in learning more about membership can email valleypromotions@gmail.com.
Collaborative fundraisers that are coming up are the Valley Ms. Pageant and the third installment of Valley Food Fight. Become a member, and your organization could be represented.
