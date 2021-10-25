BARTLETT — Twelve local nominees were honored for their volunteerism Sunday, Oct. 17, at the Union Congregational Church in Bartlett.
The 12th annual Mount Washington Valley Non-Profits “Volunteers of the Year Awards” was hosted by Laurie Ramsay and Clay Groves.
Letters of congratulations arrived from N.H. Gov. Chris Sununu, N.H. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan, Maine Sen. Angus King and New Hampshire Congressman Chris Pappas. Lily Chick, the 2021 Miss Mount Washington Valley Teen, presented the awards.
The list of volunteers honored at the event is as follows: Elly Atwood, Donnette Barnes, Robin Crocker, Ella Fecteau, Ray and Cassie Gilmore family, Erlon B. Jones, David Libby, Heather Ouellette, Pumpkin Coach Productions (Hannah-Jo Weisberg, Dominique Cinque and Chelsea Hupalowsky), Erin Russell, Nora Schwarz and North Conway Rotary Club. Also, this year was the first annual Zeb’s Charitable Fund Community Compassion Grant, which was presented to MWV Supports Recovery Coalition.
This year’s event was sponsored by The Bartlett Congregational Church, The Conway Daily Sun, Valley Vision Channel 3 and Lisa DuFault, photographer.
The organizers encourage each and every non-profit organization to begin to think about who they would like to nominate for the 13th annual Volunteers of the Year Award. Nominations for this award must reach the committee for consideration by August for the ceremony, which is being planned for October 2022.
Additional information will soon be available through Mount Washington Valley Promotions, at valleypromotions.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.