After a competitive search, the Upper Saco Valley Land Trust Board of Directors has found its new executive director: Jen Pribble.
Over the last 20 years, Pribble has worked with a variety of non-profits, including the Southeast Land Trust of New Hampshire, as a communicator and fundraiser.
"Community support is key to conserving land," Pribble said. "I am excited to lead the organization by building and maintaining strong relationships within our community to meet conservation goals and protect special places in the greater Mount Washington Valley."
According to Upper Saco Valley Land Trust Board President Doug Burnell, "We sought a leader who had specific land trust experience and the skills to increase community engagement to capitalize on the growth we experienced following our successful capital campaign."
Burnell continued, "With the community's support, Upper Saco Valley Land Trust is on schedule to nearly double our protected land acreage in 2023. We believe that Jen's leadership will allow us to better share our story and continue to grow as an organization."
The Upper Saco Valley Land Trust has grown steadily since its founding in 2001 and now offers 18 preserves and protects an additional 62 properties with conservation easements across 11 towns in New Hampshire and Maine. These lands are protected for community benefit — for recreation, wildlife habitat, clean drinking water, as well as forestry and agriculture.
Learn more about the Upper Saco Valley Land Trust at usvlt.org.
