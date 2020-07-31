CONWAY — The Upper Saco Valley Land Trust and Conway Historical Society will be hosting a Zoom presentation about the history of Pequawket Pond on Wednesday, Aug. 5, from 5 to 6 p.m., followed by an outing on Pequawket Pond on Thursday, Aug. 6, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Bob Cottrell, curator for the Conway Historical Society, will be giving a presentation about Pequawket Pond with a multidisciplinary approach. We will be learning about the geography and history of the area from Native American times through the industrial period to today. Bob will also share some thoughts for the future. After the 40-minute presentation, there will be time to answer any questions you have. Go to usvlt.org/pequawket_pond_presentation for the Zoom link.
The next morning, Joel Rhymer and Upper Saco Valley Land Trust staff members will invite the public for a canoe outing on Pequawket Pond to experience the places that Bob Cottrell taught us about. Come enjoy a morning out on a quiet pond in the midst of busy Conway Village. Bring binoculars, as we will look for wildlife along the way.
Meet outside the Old Firehouse located at 111 Main St. in Conway Village (behind the gazebo and next to the current fire station). An access point behind the office will be used to put in and take out. Please bring your own canoe or kayak and personal flotation device
The Upper Saco Valley Land Trust, which moved its offices in late 2019, now co-occupies the Old Firehouse building at 111 Main St. in Conway Village, along with the Conway Historical Society. While Pequawket Park, which surrounds the building, is owned by the Conway Village Fire District, the Old Firehouse building is owned by Conway Historical Society. Many people are familiar with the space, as it formerly housed Mountain Top Music’s office and classrooms.
Conway Historical Society and Upper Saco Valley Land Trust, had been planning on a similar outing this spring to introduce the public to the new office space, but that program had to be canceled because of COVID-19. While public tours of the interior office space can't be held yet, this program will be an introduction to the rich history of the site.
Bring water and snacks if needed. Please email info@usvlt.org to preregister.
These events are part of the Upper Saco Valley Land Trust’s ongoing Easement Exploration Series.
For more information, email info@usvlt.org, call (603) 662-0008 or go to usvlt.org.
