The Upper Saco Valley Land Trust added two new members to its board of directors last month.
Tucker Gordon spent summers and weekends at his family’s home in Fryeburg, Maine, as a child. He moved here full time after graduating from Johns Hopkins University in 2016 with a bachelor's in earth and planetary science.
Through college, Gordon worked summers at Weston’s Farm (run by his great-aunt and uncle), where he honed skills that prepared him for the farm manager position at the Thompson House Eatery in Jackson.
In 2018, Gordon joined the team at HEB Engineers, Inc. where he works as an environmental specialist. Besides his family ties to the region, Gordon was drawn to live here by the ample outdoor recreational opportunities the area provides.
He is an avid skier, mountain biker, hiker, and enjoys anything that involves time spent outdoors. He currently lives in Intervale with his fiancée Maika and their two dogs Emmy and Sawyer.
Megan-Mack Nicholson grew up spending as much time as she could in the woods behind her childhood home in China, Maine. She has worked for Wilderness Therapy Programs, run outings programs, and taught at several universities and colleges including Ithaca College and Cornell.
In 2016, Nicholson moved back to Maine to take the position of the director of The Hyde Wilderness School in Northern Maine. She is currently focusing on Holon Healing: her business that provides Forest Therapy and Shamanic Reiki Practices.
She is a Registered Maine Guide, Certified Yoga Teacher, Certified Forest Therapy Guide with the ANFT, and Shamanic-reiki Practitioner. Creating experiences and opportunities for people to connect and heal in nature is why she is also so passionate about protecting and conserving the gorgeous land of the Upper Saco Valley.
In addition to these two new Board members, Jim Hastings recently assumed the role of treasurer from Rebecca McReynolds.
Hastings is a retired chief financial officer and a former certified public accountant. Hastings’ reason for being involved in the trust is simple: “I think it’s important that we preserve the character of the unique landscape of the upper Saco River valley. One way this can be accomplished is through the work of the USVLT, its supporters and involved landowners.”
The Upper Saco Valley Land Trust is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Our motto is “Preserving Land for Community Benefit.”
The Upper Saco Valley Land Trust has completed 69 conservation projects since 2001, totaling over 12,000 acres throughout the towns of Hart’s Location, Bartlett, Jackson, Albany, Chatham, Conway, Eaton, and Madison in New Hampshire, and Brownfield, Denmark, and Fryeburg in Maine. Learn more about the Upper Saco Valley Land Trust by calling (603) 662-0008 or go to usvlt.org.
