ALBANY — Join Tin Mountain Conservation Center on Friday, Dec. 11, at 7 p.m. to hear NHPR’s "By Degree" host, Annie Ropeik tell "New Hampshire’s Climate Change Story."
NHPR describes the By Degrees program as a “climate change reporting project that begins in this historic moment. Here we tell stories of the challenges and solutions that these intersecting crises are bringing to light — individual stories of resilience and struggle, innovation and compromise and of big change by degrees.”
Today, the world is in the midst of a global pandemic. Meanwhile, here in the United States the pandemic is worsening as winter just gets started, a history-making election is wrapping up, and the country is waving goodbye to one of the worst hurricane seasons on record, not to mention the fires that the western states experienced and the drought we had right here in New Hampshire. On Dec. 1, the temperature was about 60°F.
During the program on Dec. 11, Annie will present what’s happening in New Hampshire. She’ll answer your questions, share challenges and explore how our state and region are both living through — and responding to — climate change.
Ropeik joined NHPR in 2017 after working with other public radio stations and on other collaborations. Since joining NHPR, she has reported from points near and far including fishing boats, remote island villages and cargo terminals in Alaska to cornfields, factories and superfunds in the Midwest and many places in between. Her work has also appeared on NPR, the BBC and CNN.
The Tin Mountain Nature Program Series presents both online presentations and field trips covering a wide variety of topics from the flora and fauna of New Hampshire, to the stars and planets in the night sky. The Tin Mountain Energy Team continues to promote programs in collaboration with Window Dressers on how to save energy and money with better window insulation.
The Nature Series program is made possible through the support of sponsors including Ragged Mountain Equipment and Hancock Lumber and donations of our members and attendees.
To learn more about Tin Mountain, membership and the many year-round programs, go to tinmountain.org.
