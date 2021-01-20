ALBANY — Tin Mountain Conservation Center will be hosting online nature programs and field trips throughout January.
The online/virtual program "State of N.H. Moose Population" on Thursday, Jan. 21, at 7 p.m. What is the state of New Hampshire’s moose population? How are these ungulates faring with the recent winters? And how big of a problem is winter tick? Join N.H. Fish and Game’s Moose Project Leader, Henry Jones, for an update on the state of the state’s moose population.
In his presentation, Jones will cover the history of the moose population in the state and the animal’s life history. He will also discuss the state’s current management strategies and research efforts.
Finally, Jones will address the need for public education with regards to moose populations and acceptable behavior when admiring these majestic creatures. Go to tinmountain.org for link.
The "Snowshoe Wanderings in Jackson" field trip on Saturday, Jan. 23, from 10 a.m.-noon at the Tin Mountain Conservation Center Field Station in Jackson.
Join Tin Mountain for an exploration of the organization’s 228-acre Jackson Field Station property. Terrain includes mixed hardwoods, spruce-fir forests, several ponds, and the oldest tin mine in America. Participants will investigate what animals have been enjoying the area through tracks, scat, and other animal signs. Participants will meet in the lower parking lot at the Jackson Field Station at 10 a.m.
Space is limited; reservations required. Register at tinmountain.org or call (603) 447-6991.
The online/virtual program "Bark: Get to Know Your Trees" will be held on Thursday, Jan. 28, at 7 p.m.
The traits typically used to describe trees — leaves, twigs, and buds — are often hard to see or seasonally absent. Join naturalist and author Michael Wojtech for an exploration of bark, a tree component that is always visible, regardless of the season. Participants will hone their perceptive abilities, learn a system for identifying tree species by their bark, and discover why such a variety of bark characteristics exist. Why do some species have smooth bark, while on others it is thick and broken? Why does bark peel?
Note, this program will not be recorded or available afterwards. Go to tinmountain.org for link.
