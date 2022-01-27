ALBANY — Tin Mountain Conservation Center will be offering online and field programs during the first week of February.
The online program Environmental Book Group: "Plastic Ocean" will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 2, at 4 p.m.
In 1997, environmentalist Charles Moore, while sailing from Hawaii to California, discovered the world’s largest collection of floating trash – the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, which is now about the size of Texas.
In "Plastic Ocean," Moore recounts his ominous findings and unveils the secret life of plastics. From milk jugs and abandoned fishing gear to polymer molecules small enough to penetrate human skin and be unknowingly inhaled, plastic is now suspected of contributing to a host of ailments. Join us for this eye-opening discussion.
Sponsored by White Birch Books. Go to tinmountain.org for the Zoom link.
The online program "Evening Tracking Program: Expect the Unexpected" will be held on Thursday, Feb. 3.
Dr. Rick Van de Poll will cover the basics of identifying and understanding the tracks you may see in our region. He’ll cover basic terminology of tracking, how to recognize and identify sign and provide other tips and tricks so you can determine what animal made those tracks.
The field program "Field Tracking: Expect the Unexpected" will be held on Saturday, Feb. 5, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Track patterns serve as a window into the life of the animal that made them and can be used to determine who left the tracks, what they were doing, if they were in a hurry and more. Van de Poll will give provide the clues to solve these snowy riddles. Dress for the weather and bring a snack. Advance registration required. The cost is free for members, $15 for non-members $25 for a household.
