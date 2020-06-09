ALBANY — Tin Mountain Conservation Center in Albany will be hosting a series of virtual nature programs in June and July.
“New Hampshire 4,000ers: Hiking the Paths (slightly) Less Taken” will take place on Thursday, June 11, at 7 p.m.
Not every sojourn into the Whites needs to be along a crowded hiking trail. Join Tin Mountain to explore some of the less traveled trails to some of the most popular 4,000ers. No hiking boots necessary.
“Loons of New Hampshire” will be presented on Thursday, June 25, at 7 p.m.
More than 350 lakes throughout the state are monitored for loons by devoted volunteers. They collect data on number of adult loon, nesting pairs, nesting success and chick survival.
Dana Fox is a longtime volunteer and coordinator with the program. She will share trends they have found over the years and give us a glimpse into the state of the state’s loon population.
Environmental Book Group will be discussing “Nature’s Best Hope” on Wednesday, July 1, at 3 p.m.
“Nature’s Best Hope” shows how homeowners everywhere can turn their yards into conservation corridors that provide wildlife habitats. Because this approach relies on the initiatives of private individuals, it is immune from the whims of government policy.
Tin Mountain’s Environmental Book Group is sponsored in part by the Stephen & Tabitha King Foundation.
“Dragonflies and Damselflies of New Hampshire” will be held Thursday, July 9, at 7 p.m.
This program provides an overview of the biology and ecology of dragonflies and damselflies, from their amazing life cycle (content alert: some pretty crazy reproductive behavior is involved) to their incredible diversity.
The program will also highlight a few of New Hampshire’s notable species and their stories, and closes with some results from the “N.H. Dragonfly Survey,” a five-year volunteer-based project that documented the distribution of these insects across the state.
Dr. Pam Hunt has been interested in birds since the tender age of 12, when an uncle took her to Brigantine National Wildlife Refuge in NJ. She is currently an avian biologist with N.H. Audubon and coordinator of the N.H. Dragonfly Survey.
“Ecology and Moths of the Pine Barrens” will be presented on Thursday, July 23, at 7 p.m. It’s National Moth Week. Join Jeff Lougee from The Nature Conservancy to learn about some of the more unique moths found in New Hampshire.
The Ossipee Pine Barrens is home to nearly two dozen rare and endangered moth species, many of which are restricted to the habitat found in the pine barrens.
Go to tinmountain.org for the Zoom meeting links for any of these events.
