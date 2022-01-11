TAMWORTH — The Trustees of The Tamworth Foundation had the pleasure late in November to create significant endowments for long-standing organizations serving the people of Tamworth.
The Arts Council of Tamworth and the Tamworth History Center will have permanent endowments with The Tamworth Foundation of $400,000 for each group, with the challenge of another $50,000 if that amount can be matched by the end of 2022, bringing the potential total endowment to $500,000 each.
These new endowments were fueled by a group of anonymous donors who believe in the mission of the Foundation, the mission and work of the organizations and the future of Tamworth.
The Trustees of the Foundation are Gail Marrone, Nina Perry, Paul Chant, Keats Myer, George Cleveland and David Little.
The Arts Council and the Tamworth History Center both have long and deep roots in Tamworth. Founded in 1966, at the time of Tamworth’s Bicentennial, the Arts Council over the years has brought talent of every stripe into the community. Top performing artists like Tom Rush and Patty Larkin had sold-out performances and international artists have done residencies at the Kenneth A. Brett School, always culminating in a town-wide performance.
The council has undertaken exhibitions and shows, all well attended. Under the direction of their new executive director, Max Harrison, the arts council is plotting new directions and events to bring to the town.
“This incredibly generous endowment gift gives us a multi-generational opportunity to continue our mission to enrich our community through the arts," Harrison said after receiving news of the Foundation’s gift.
The Tamworth History Center is now several years into its new incarnation as a “history center,” indicating its new trajectory as more than a static display of artifacts. They are continuing to renovate their new home in the historic Dyer House in the center of Tamworth Village next to The Barnstormers Theatre. The lawn has been home to many active historical displays and presentations.
This past summer, the history center had informational banners placed along Main Street relating highlights of Tamworth history that visitors and residents enjoyed strolling and reading while learning.
Almost every town in America has a historical society in one form or another, staffed by dedicated and overworked volunteers who won’t let community history languish on a shelf or in a closet. The Tamworth History Center is forging ahead, gathering and disseminating history as it goes.
The Tamworth Foundation began in 1937 with $33.64 in hand. The original mission stated that the purpose of this Corporation shall be to preserve and improve the physical properties and the spiritual, intellectual, social and physical well-being of the inhabitants of the Town of Tamworth in Carroll Count. Little has changed today.
The Tamworth Foundation is now a community foundation with assets over $7 million. It has two grant cycles ending on March 1 and Sept. 1. The foundation also oversees permanent endowments for several local organizations who receive funds yearly, as will the Arts Council and History Center.
For further information about The Tamworth Foundation, call (603) 323-8841.
