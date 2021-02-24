TAMWORTH — The Tamworth Community Nurse Association recently received a generous donation from the Community Food Center at St. Andrew’s Church in Tamworth.
With the frequent snowstorms lately making it difficult to get back and forth to Ossipee Concerned Citizens, which prepares daily meals for the Meals on Wheels program, the food center filled up 36 bags of non-perishable foods for TCNA to have on hand in case of emergency.
The bags include peanut butter, pasta, raisins, pasta sauce, tuna fish, baked beans, canned fruit, soup, jelly, and macaroni and cheese — enough food to get an individual by for a day or two when they need it.
Another example of local generosity came recently when Ossipee Concerned Citizens was forced to close due to a COVID outbreak, leaving Tamworth’s Meals on Wheels recipients without meals.
Rose Scalaro from Rosie’s Restaurant immediately came to the rescue by preparing an additional 40 meals per day during OCC’s closure, which Meals on Wheels volunteer drivers delivered to recipients.
TCNA also recently initiated a baby diaper drive to help families stretch their shopping dollars. In response, many cases of diapers were dropped off at TCNA’s door by local residents.
If anyone would like to pick up a case, give TCNA a call at (603) 323-8511 and they will gladly share with you.
For more information on any of the services that TCNA provides, call (603) 323-8511.
