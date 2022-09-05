Comics and Berrier family

The family of the late Silas Berrier and comics performing at the first annual Seek the Joy Comedy night pose for a photo on Aug. 22. From left: Headline comic Corey Rodrigues, comic Carolyn Plummer, Wyatt Berrier, comic Scotty Cav, Silas's fiancee Kayte Sulky, Amy Berrier, Thad Berrier and Silas' friend and event volunteer Keith Hill. (COURTESY PHOTO)

TAMWORTH – The first annual Silas Berrier Memorial Seek the Joy Comedy Night held Aug. 22 was a success organizers say.

Seek the Joy was held at the Public House at 388 Page Hill Road in Tamworth. The show was a benefit for  Northern Human Services provides counseling and therapy to residents from towns throughout New Hampshire's Mount Washington Valley region.

Boston based comic Corey Rodrigues performs at the first annual Silas Berrier Memorial Seek the Joy Comedy on Aug. 22 at the Public House at 388 Page Hill Road in Tamworth. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)

