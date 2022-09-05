The family of the late Silas Berrier and comics performing at the first annual Seek the Joy Comedy night pose for a photo on Aug. 22. From left: Headline comic Corey Rodrigues, comic Carolyn Plummer, Wyatt Berrier, comic Scotty Cav, Silas's fiancee Kayte Sulky, Amy Berrier, Thad Berrier and Silas' friend and event volunteer Keith Hill. (COURTESY PHOTO)
TAMWORTH – The first annual Silas Berrier Memorial Seek the Joy Comedy Night held Aug. 22 was a success organizers say.
Seek the Joy was held at the Public House at 388 Page Hill Road in Tamworth. The show was a benefit for Northern Human Services provides counseling and therapy to residents from towns throughout New Hampshire's Mount Washington Valley region.
Silas Berrier, 26, of Telluride, of Colorado, died in a car crash June 16, 2021 in Ridgeway, Colorado. His parents, Thad and Amy Berrier and his brother, Wyatt all live in Tamworth. According to the program, Silas had a love of comedy and helped his uncle, Jeb Berrier, organize the Telluride Comedy Festival. In 2020, he created the After-hours Locals Standup event at the conclusion of Telluride Comedy Festival.
Amy Berrier serves on the Seek the Joy Productions Committee. Its other members are Kelly Goodson , Katie Doyle Smith, Wyatt Berrier, Debra Franchi, Annie Provenzano, Peter Senne, Hillary Mangan, Ashby Semple.
She said the committee met Monday (Aug. 29) to go over how the show went. The event netted $13,500.
"A substantial portion of that will be donated to Northern Human Services," said Amy Berrier. "The net proceeds from this year will be divided between, you know, doing a show next year and in supporting Northern Human Services."
Amy Berrier said at this point the committee is about 95 percent sure the 2023 event will also be held at the Public House. The show was essentially sold out. There were 350 seats and 343 people bought tickets on Eventbrite then a number of people bought a ticket at the door. Others made donations to the STJ.
"Were welcomed back to that venue and it was a success for not only for us, but for the the owners of the venue," said Amy Berrier.
On top of that 100 people watched a live stream broadcast.
"I believe my friend in Switzerland also watched it in the middle of the night. We had worldwide viewing on the live stream."
She said a huge thank you is owed to volunteers who helped park cars an stamp hands among other tasks and also to Deb and Chris Franchi who donated the venue.
The opener was California based Scotty Cav, once named "the funniest guy at UNH." After Cav was Boston area comic Carolyn Plummer who has performed as part of Comics Come Home hosted by Denis Leary at TD Garden in Boston last November.
Seek the Joy had three comedians. The headliner was Corey Rodrigues. Boston-based and rapidly gaining national and international fame, Rodrigues was the winner of The Catch a New Rising Star, The Funniest Comic in New England and the 2017 Big Sky Comedy Festivals.
"So we're taking a year at a time but that's the plan is to hopefully have it be an annual event," said Amy Berrier. "People enjoyed it because it was very different from other offerings."
Asked if they are still fundraising, Amy Berrier said not officially but people could try to send their support to Northern Human Services through Northernnhs.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.