EFFINGHAM — There will be dancing in the streets of Effingham on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 3 to 6 p.m. The Friends of the Effingham Library will hold its first Street Dance with live music from the band The Sandwich Rhythm Section.
The free event, held in collaboration with the Effingham Preservation Society will take place in front of the Effingham Preservation Building on the Drake’s Corner section of Town House Road and is one of many events held in support of the historic town hall/library renovation.
Traffic will be detoured around the last section of Town House Road for the event. In case of rain, the event will be held on Sunday, Oct. 16, from 3 to 6 p.m.
Effingham’s own favorite food trucks, Dueling Chefs and Meet & Eat Thai Food will sweeten the air with the aromas of their tasty food. Family friendly activities will include a silent auction, corn hole, Jenga and a free pumpkin painting activity for children.
The Sandwich Rhythm Section started out a few years ago as a group of musicians jamming in the Sandwich garage of Carl Howe Hansen. For most of the band members, “youth” traces back to the 1970s. Not all band members were playing rock music since the 1970’s, the band includes a talented young keyboardist, Seth Campbell, whose contemporary energy keeps the groove fresh.
The band includes Doug Hazard, Carl Howe Hansen, Jim Pittman, Larry Fernald, Tod Campbell and Seth Campbell.
Drummer Hansen was a founding member/percussionist of the Kim Milliner Band in 1972, and performed for many years as the drummer with the Harley Lamas. Hansen also performs Celtic music with the Caravan Band playing the bodhran, an Irish hand drum.
Hazard, on guitar and vocals is a familiar presence in many local music scenes. In addition to his solo performances as a singer/songwriter, Hazard currently performs throughout the region with The Starlight Honeys and with the Sandwich Rangers. For more information, go to doughazard.com.
Pittman, on electric guitar and vocals, has been playing guitar since he was 16. Pittman was a founding member of the Postage Due band from Holderness. Currently from Effingham, Pittman has had the good fortune to play with many of the area’s fine musicians.
Bass player, Fernald started out on an upright bass for ten years and switched to electric bass to play Grateful Dead and blues. He has been a member of three bands playing Americana, bluegrass and blues.
Tod Campbell plays percussion and guitar with the band. He has been playing guitar since he was 10 years old. Over the years, he has added harmonica, mandolin and other instruments of rhythm to his repertoire.
Seth Campbell is a writing and performing musician based in Boston, Massachusetts, and a graduate from Berklee College of Music. Seth can be seen performing in and around Boston, with a remarkable repertoire of a thousand songs from many genres. When not on stage, Seth writes charts and sheet music on commission. For more information, go to sethcambellmusic.com.
The 1858 Historic Town Hall was originally build as an Academy of higher learning and Masonic Lodge. For more than 100 years, the building served as the town hall, housing the town offices. It has housed our Effingham Library since 1893. Wear and time have taken its toll on the building that was listed on the N.H. Division of Historic Places in 2003 and on the National Registry of Historic Places in 2019.
From the original sill beams, which remain solid and strong, to the bell tower that houses a Revere Foundry bell, renovation work has been laid out in a project that will insure the continued longevity of this town treasure.
During the past few years, Effingham Preservation Society has worked with a Historic Architect and a Historic Preservation Consultant to plan and begin several phases of restoration work.
Recent work includes replacing powder post beetle damaged cross beams with wood harvested from Effingham hemlock trees. These new beams, milled locally at Timberdoodle in Barnstead are now in place to support the library collection room.
