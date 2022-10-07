EFFINGHAM — There will be dancing in the streets of Effingham on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 3 to 6 p.m. The Friends of the Effingham Library will hold its first Street Dance with live music from the band The Sandwich Rhythm Section.

The free event, held in collaboration with the Effingham Preservation Society will take place in front of the Effingham Preservation Building on the Drake’s Corner section of Town House Road and is one of many events held in support of the historic town hall/library renovation.

