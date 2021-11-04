CONWAY — The second edition of Valley Food Fight (Valley Food Fright) is in the books, raising more than $5,000 for the Valley Promotions Member Organizations that participated.
Held on Oct. 19 at Fire by Wicked Fresh, eight local chefs were supplied with three mystery ingredients and instructed to create a fall/Halloween-themed three-course meal.
The mystery ingredients, supplied by The Valley Originals, were corn chips, unsalted cream of mushroom soup and “sweet heat” bread and butter pickles.
“Valley Food Fright was amazing,” said judge Clay Groves, reigning Mount Washington Valley Mr. “Some of the food was surprising, some was scary, all were yummy. It was fun to eat the food and hear about all about the non-profits that were participating. Congratulations to all the contestants, this was a hard competition to judge.”
Event host and judge Daniel Rassi said “What an amazing job by all the contestants. We called on the valley to deliver and that’s exactly what these cooks did. So proud of all of them. It wasn’t an easy theme, and they all came out and crushed it.”
In keeping with the Halloween aspect of the event, meals were delivered by Winnifred Sanderson (Hannah-Jo Weisberg) and several of them were ghoulishly clever.
At the end of the event, ShaVaughn Peterson was crowned winner. The newcomer to the valley made a great meal incorporating all three ingredients in each course. The main dish was a vegetarian shepherd’s pie, the side was green bean casserole and the final component was bread-and-butter pickle cornbread.
“Winning this has definitely been a boost to my confidence,” Peterson said. “I wasn’t sure how my idea of a good flavor profile would go over in the valley. Rolling with the curve ball that was this basket, and winning no less, was an affirmation of what I’m capable of. It was also an important reminder that even the most simple and overlooked ingredients can be elevated.”
Nancy Clark placed second for Bartlett Firefighter’s Association.
“It was so much fun,” she said. “I loved the energy of the event. The judges were awesome and I can’t wait to participate again. And, like every chef who participated, I was so proud to support such a great cause.”
Jason Stevens of Smokin’ J’s Wicked BBQ took the third-place spot, representing the Kevin Peare Memorial Skate Park.
“It has been an honor to take part in this super fun food fight,” he said. “My hat’s off to all the cooks that joined and the volunteers and judges.”
Sara Moore, who brought the idea to Valley Promotions last November, also served as a judge.
“It was so much fun seeing the chefs’ creations and how they incorporated the mystery ingredients into the dishes,” Moore said. “All of the chefs did a remarkable job and it’s such a fun way to highlight the valleys non-profits.”
Other chefs and organizations represented were Megan Clement, representing Assistance Canine Training Services (ACTS), Andrew Fournier, representing Arts in Motion Theater Company; Joan Heysler, representing Tin Mountain Conservation Center; David LaFond, representing Linderhof Country Club; and Laurie Ramsay, representing Harvest Hills Animal Shelter. In total, more than $5,000 was raised for the participating organizations. All of the participants were awarded prizes donated by local businesses.
According to Valley Promotions Executive Director, Lisa DuFault, the organizers are already discussing what that next version of Valley Food Fight should be.
Rob Clark served as emcee and prizes were awarded by Miss Mount Washington Valley Teen, Lily Chick. Watch for the program to air on Valley Vision Channel 3 and on Facebook soon. If you are interested in participating in a future version, as a chef or a judge, contact Valley Promotions at valleypromotions@gmail.com.
