BRIDGTON, Maine — The Senior College will be offering eight in-person classes at the Webb’s Tavern at the Magic Lantern at 9 Depot St. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon from Jan. 23 through Feb. 8.
Classes for the winter session are free to paid members. Mail-in Registrations are due by Jan. 7.
"Poems for Winter and Spring" will be held Monday, Jan 23 and 30.
The first session on Jan. 23 will focus on a selection of Robert Frost’s well-known inter-poems. The second session on Jan. 30 will focus on a group of spring poems by modern and contemporary poets. All poems will be duplicated and distributed for discussion at the beginning of each session. Instructor is Ken Gibbs.
The charming 1939 movie "The Women" will be screened and discussed on Monday, Feb 6.
Directed by George Kukor, "The Women" is unique for its time, as the entire cast is female. Claire Boothe Luce wrote the Broadway play version, and Anita Loos and Jane Martin adapted it for filming. The women of the title are a privileged bunch who must balance family life, friendship and the hardship of being fabulously wealthy and therefore at loose ends. The film is highly regarded for its witty dialogue and its fantastic costuming. Although it is filmed in lack-and-white, there is an inset fashion show that is in full color. The cast included Norma Shearer, Joan Crawford, Rosalind Russell, Mary Boland, Paulette Goddard, Joan Fontaine, Ruth Hussey and one of the more famous character actresses of the time, Marjorie Main. Instructor is Margaret Reimer.
"Wabanaki Peoples" will be presented Tuesday, Jan. 17.
The indigenous Wabanaki peoples lived in relationship with the lands and its inhabitants in present-day Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont and Maritime Canada, for more than 10,000 years, before the advent of colonization introduced new challenges. Drawing upon millennia of tradition, modern Wabanaki are creating the conditions for a cultural resurgence, by reforming their historical confederacy, and through an invitation to all people, Native and non-Native alike, to join them on the path toward truth, healing and reconciliation. Instructor is Jason Alexander Gatekunst.
"Dementia: What it is and How to Care for Your Loved One" will be presented Tuesday, Jan 24.
With decades of experience between them, instructors Susan Robbins and Pam Smith will explain dementia, recognizing the onset and the needed care for the loved one. Some tips will be described on dealing with the impact on family relationships as the patient transitions from home-life to assisted living and memory care.
"Good Karma Yarn and Soap" will be presented on Tuesday, Jan, 31
A brief history of how the owners started in the fiber processing business and soap making business and how their business has evolved over the years. They will bring some of their products as visual aids and invite the attendees to their mill to have a full tour. Instructors are Jim and Amy Grant.
"Meet the Feet" will be presented on Wednesday, Jan 18 and 25.
Join Greater Lovell Land Trust Education Director and Maine Master Naturalist Leigh Macmillen Hayes for an introductory program to some of the nuances of tracking mammals with whom we share the western Maine woods. This two-day program will include an indoor session on Jan. 18 and, based on conditions, an outdoor tracking session on Jan. 25. Possible locations are Naramissic and Peabody Fitch Woods. Snowshoes recommended for the latter. A signed release and assumption of risk form is required for this class.
"A History of Roots Music through the Cigar Box Guitar" will be presented on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
An exploration of roots music will be explained and performed by William Janelle of Bridgton. With a cigar box guitar, which influenced many of the early blues musicians, he will show the makings and use of a contemporary cigar box guitar, along with its different iterations of over the past 180 years.
"The Making of a Cigar Box Guitar" will be presented on Wednesday, Feb. 8.
The making of a cigar box guitar will be explained and performed by Janelle. He will show the different construction methods and parts used both specifically for the making of guitars and found objects that can be applied to make unique cigar box guitars. Also, the building of a 12-bar blues song and its different formats, will be discussed.
The Senior College at Bridgton is the home-town program for anyone 50 years or older in Bridgton and surrounding Lakes Region communities to learn new things and meet new friends. Senior College has sessions in the spring, fall and winter each year that are designed to appeal to every interest. Membership is open to any senior in the Lakes Region.
Proof of COVID 19 vaccination and masks are required. Reservation forms are available at the Bridgton Library and at seniorcollegeatbridgton.org. Everyone should fill out and return the reservation form by Jan. 19 to reserve a space.
If you joined or rejoined in September 2022 classes are free. If you are not a member, enclose a $25 check if you wish to become a member. Classes are $10 or $15 for each class you wish to attend. Mail to: Senior College at Bridgton, P.O. Box 308, Bridgton, ME 04009.
For more information, contact Kappy Sprenger, Senior College registration, at (207) 647-5593 or seniorcollegebridgton@gmail.com.
