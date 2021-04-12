OSSIPEE — The Rotary Club of Ossipee Valley seeks to identify and encourage men and women who embody Rotary’s motto of “Service Above Self” to continue their education in preparation for, or to supplement, a career.
For 2021, the following scholarships will be awarded: up to four $1,000 scholarships for one year each for students pursuing post-secondary education at a four-year college/university; and up to two $500 scholarships for one year each for students pursuing post-secondary education at a two-year college or enrolled in a certificate program.
Applicants must reside in either Madison, Ossipee, Tamworth, Freedom or Effingham. Home schooled students and adult learners are encouraged to apply. Applications are available through the Guidance/Counseling Offices at Kennett High School and Kingswood Regional High School as well the club’s website (ossipeerotary.org).
Completed applications must be mailed to: The Rotary Club of Ossipee Valley, P.O. Box 888, Center Ossipee, NH 03814 and received by April 30. For more information, contact stevethurston62@gmail.com.
