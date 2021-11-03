CONWAY — Kennett High School Class of 2002 will be celebrating its 20th reunion next year. The reunion committee hopes to re-connect with as many former classmates as possible and select a date for next year’s reunion soon.
They need your feedback.
The reunion committee is composed of Tom Dyrenforth, Jessica (Kurinskas) Whitelaw, Erin (Murphy) Karmozyn, Jen (Luoma) McCracken, Julie (Finch) Deal, Josh Chisholm, and Brittany (Ames) Banda.
The committee is grateful for fellow classmates who have volunteered to help once the reunion gets closer.
Join the “Kennett High School Class of 2002” Facebook page and send your contact information to khs2002alumni@gmail.com to receive reunion information.
