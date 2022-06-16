OSSIPEE — Ossipee’s Constitution Park will be having its grand opening on Sunday, June 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For the past year, a group of dedicated volunteers, the Friends of Constitution Park, have been working with the town of Ossipee to rejuvenate this recreational and hiking location.
Located on Route 25 about three miles east of Route 16, this space has numerous opportunities for the residents and visitors of Ossipee and the neighboring communities.
In addition to tennis courts and athletic fields, the area has a large dog park, over two miles of recently groomed and blazed hiking trails with outstanding views of Ossipee Lake and the Ossipee Mountains, and a newly created nine-hole disc golf course that was sponsored by many local businesses.
In conjunction with Ossipee Old Home Week, the Friends welcome everyone to get introduced or reacquainted with this natural area.
Here is the schedule of activities for Sunday, June 26:
• 10 a.m. to noon: Touch a truck hosted by Ossipee Recreation.
• 10 a.m. to 2: Corn hole, spike ball, paint kindness rocks with School’s Out Program
• 10:15 a.m.: Children’s games on the soccer field, including sack races, three-legged race, water balloon toss, wheelbarrow race and 50-yard dash.
• 10:45 a.m. and 12:45 p.m.: Nature trail hikes led by Green Mountain Conservation guides and others. Children 7 and under must be accompanied by an adult.
• 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Disc golf. Beginner clinic for all ages.
• All day: Open play.
• 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Food trucks, including Cheese Louise sponsored by Ossipee Children’s Fund, Junkyard Dogs and Smoking Guns BBQ.
• 1 p.m.: Two trained dog demonstrations at dog park.
