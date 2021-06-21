OSSIPEE — The Ossipee Old Home Week committee will be presenting a fun-filled week of activities this year.
This year’s theme was created by Ossipee Central School’s sixth-grader, Micah Peterson: “Appreciation for Healthcare Workers and First Responders.”
The week’s events will be kicked off on Saturday, June 26, with the annual fishing derby from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Mill Pond on Moultonville Road. This event is sponsored by the Ossipee Police Department and Veterans of Foreign War, Post 8270 and the Ladies Auxiliary.
This year’s youth fishing derby prizes have been donated in memory of Richard Knapp, a Center Ossipee native who loved seeing kids fishing at the Mill Pond.
Knapp worked for N.H. Fish and Game for 38 years stocking trout and salmon all over the state. He will be greatly missed by friends and family.
Also on June 26, a block party will be held from 5 to 9:30 p.m. at the Gazebo on Moultonville Road. Bands including Bad Penny and Echotones will be featured. Miss Karoly’s Dancers will make a special appearance. Food and drink will be available for purchase as well as other vendors.
On Sunday, June 27, from 10 a.m. to noon, there will be “Touch A Truck” at Constitution Park off of Route 25 East. Bring the young and old to have an opportunity to look, touch and even sit in or on some very interesting vehicles and equipment.
Monday, June 28, at 10 a.m. come for the “Bike and Helmet” giveaway. Bring your bike for a free safety inspection and participate in the obstacle course. Many thanks to all who donated bikes and helmets for this event.
Also on June 28 at 6 p.m. there will be cornhole games sponsored by the First Congregational Church of Center Ossipee. Free snowcones will be given out to participants. This event will be held at the Gazebo on Moultonville Road. Cornhole boards are on loan from Granite State Cornhole.
June 29 at 6 p.m. will be painting with Doodlin Di at the Gazebo on Moultonville Road. There is a cost of $35 per participant. Limited to 20 people. Sign up ahead of time to guarantee space at grnmtn.jess@yahoo.com. If it rains, this event will be moved to the Ossipee Town Hall.
Wednesday, June 30, at 5:30 p.m. the First Congregational Church of Center Ossipee will be offering a free dinner and an outdoor Vacation Bible School program from 6 to 8 p.m. The Vacation Bible School will continue on July 7 and 14. Register at firstossipee.net
Also on June 30 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., there will be an ice cream social at the Gazebo on Moultonville Road. After the ice cream social, join the Friends of the Ossipee Rail Trail, UNH Co-op Extension and the Ossipee Economic Development Committee for Envision Night and a presentation of an exciting new project to build a rail-trail connecting the villages of Ossipee.
Thursday, July 1, at 6 p.m., there will be a talent showcase at the Gazebo on Moultonville Road. All are welcomed. If it rains, this event will be held at the Ossipee Town Hall.
Also on July 1 from 5 to 8 p.m., there will be a cruise night at the Ballroom Cafe’ on Route 16 in Center Ossipee. For more information, stop by the Ballroom Café.
Friday, July 2, at 7 p.m., Constitution Park off of Route 25 East, will be hosting Cold Steel Ramblers Band. Food and drink will be available for purchase during this event. Bring a blanket or chair.
Saturday, July 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., there will be Family Game Day sponsored by the Ossipee Area Community Center, located at 26 Moultonville Road.
Also on July 3, there will be a wander though Grant Hall located on Old Route 16 in Center Ossipee. They have many items of significant Ossipee history and not only have Civil War uniform, but they have just accepted a donation of a World War II uniform from a man who lived right in Water Village.
On Sunday, July 4, line up for the parade at 9 a.m. Parade starts at 10 a.m. by proceeding down Moultonville Road from
Dorrs Corner to the Ossipee Town Hall. Any person or organization wish to participate in this year’s parade should contact the Ossipee Concerned Citizens. Cash prizes will be given from a variety of categories.
Also on July 4 from 6 to 10 p.m., there will be food, music, raffles and a fireworks display This event will be held at Constitution Park off of Route 25 East, Center Ossipee. Food and drink will be available for purchase.
Any questions regarding any of the events scheduled during the Ossipee Old Home Week, reach out to committee members through Facebook or contact the co-presidents Sandra Freeman or Jessica Eldridge.
