PLYMOUTH — New Hampshire Electric Cooperative has announced that it will hold its Co-op Power rate steady at the current level for the summer period (May to November).
The Co-op Power rate reflects the cost NHEC pays to purchase electricity from the regional market on behalf of its members. The price NHEC pays for this power is directly passed along to its members who do not buy their electricity from a competitive supplier. Market prices have been low, so NHEC members will continue to benefit from lower regional electricity costs. The current Co-op Power rate is 18 percent lower than last year’s summer period.
“With all the uncertainty and economic upheaval caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, we are pleased to be able to continue to provide low rates for our members,” said NHEC President/CEO Steve Camerino.
For members who purchase their power from NHEC, the Co-op Power rate will remain at 6.6 cent per kilowatt-hour (kWh). The total billing rate for the summer period is 14 cents per kWh. For the typical residential member using 500 kWh per month, the total monthly bill is $99.47. By comparison, last summer’s total monthly bill for a 500 kWh residential member was $104.55.
NHEC’s complete schedule of rates and fees is available on its website at nhec.com.
NHEC is a member-led electric distribution cooperative serving 85,000 homes and businesses in 115 New Hampshire communities.
