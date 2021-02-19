CONWAY — Mount Washington Valley Club members traveled to Falmouth Maine on Jan. 30 to compete in the Snowflake Skate Competition and brought home a number of medals. Skaters competing were of all ages and abilities.
Amelia Barboza placed first in Basic 4 Elements and in the Basic 4 Elements with music competition. Kailie Radar won second place in the FreeSkate 1 Elements competition. Lisa Nicholson won first place in the Adult Pre-Bronze Spin Challenge and first place in the Adult Beginner Jump Challenge.
Coach Jeni Wilder received first place in Bronze Elements and first place in the Pre-Bronze Solo Pattern Dance Contest. Sativa Hoeflich was awarded first place in Pre-FreeSkate Elements and Holly Pierce won first place in Basic 4 Elements and second place in Basic 4 Program with music.
Mount Washington Valley Skating Club will be offering new sessions of Learn to Skate group lessons from 4-5 p.m. on Sundays beginning March 7. Offerings will include Basic, Learn to Skate for Hockey, Freeskate and Adult lessons. All lessons are held at the Ham Ice Arena, 87 W. Main St. in Conway.
Learn-to-skate lessons take place in small groups and include one hour of ice time and comprise 20 minutes of lessons, practice time and take-home off-ice instructions. Instruction is by professional skaters who teach children and adults of all abilities to skate for fun, competition and a lifetime of experiences within the skating community. Online registration is available at mwvsc.org.
Due to new COVID-19-related safety guidelines and restrictions, all skaters will be required to wear a mask, be able to skate without assistance 6 feet away from other skaters and have pre-registered for classes at mwvsc.org and made a reservation at hamarena.com before coming to class. As an additional safety measure, all skaters will check in and do a temperature check at the kiosk at the entrance of the arena.
The Mount Washington Valley Skating Club is the valley’s resource for learning how to skate and advancing in the sport of skating. Past student skaters have taken what they have learned through club skating lessons onto local, regional, national and collegiate levels of skating competition.
Additional information is available at mwvsc.org, or by calling (603) 986-9741.
