CONWAY — Mountain Garden Club is pleased to announce its upcoming meeting, to be held at the North Conway Community Center on Jan. 10 at 9:30 a.m.
The guest speaker will be Hank LeTarte, owner of White Gates Farm in Tamworth. The topic will be “All About Composting.”
Hank is well-known and highly respected throughout the valley. An experienced farmer and successful entrepreneur, he has studied composting extensively and holds a certification in organic composting.
Hank has been successfully making compost for use on his farm, as well as selling it to the general public through White Gates Farm and it subsidiary, Organic Matters. A visit to White Gates Farm is an opportunity to see his knowledge and vast experience in action.
The heightened awareness of the benefits of local sourcing and environmentally safe practices has heightened the interest in composting.
When visiting garden centers, it is not uncommon to hear folks asking about what goes into making compost and what are suggested recipes. What is aerobic versus anaerobic, and why does it matter? What temperature must be sustained to make quality compost? How long must a pile be at that temperature?
LeTarte will be able to answer any and all questions while providing a presentation that promises to be full of knowledge, insight and humor.
His gregarious style, coupled with his impressive expertise, ensures an interesting and enlightening presentation.
The meeting is open to the public. Honoring CDC guidelines and best public health protocols, attendees are expected to wear a mask and to bring their own snacks and beverages.
North Conway Community Center is located at 78 Norcross Circle in North Conway Village.
