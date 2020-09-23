CONWAY — The Mount Washington Valley Craft Fair will be taking place on Oct. 3-4 at Schouler Park (in front of the Scenic Railroad) in North Conway.
There will be over 90 fabulous arts and crafts exhibitors with many different media. Hours will be Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Some of the arts and crafts will include porcelain pottery, wildlife photography, gourmet foods, New Hampshire maple syrups, handsome cedar wood furniture, inlaid mirrors, various styles of jewelry, handmade wooden spoons, bling bling clothing, amazing hand-painted mushrooms/slates/canvas/wood, functional pottery, handcrafted pandemic masks, recycled sweater bags, beautiful women’s clothing, homemade fudge, seasonal home decor, fabric creations, including quillows, metal art, nuts and bolts art, personal care products, knit and crochet hats/mittens/scarves, stained glass, resin window art, quilt raffle and lots more.
There will be live music both days and great food.
Wear a mask and use social distancing. Free masks are available, just see Joyce Endee in her golf cart.
The fair will be rain or shine under canopies. Friendly, leashed dogs are welcome.
For more information, call Endee at (603) 528-4014 or go to joycescraftshows.com.
