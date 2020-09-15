CONWAY — For the past 46 years, the Mount Washington Valley Community Band has played free concerts in the valley for the public, ranging from summer gazebo concerts in North Conway Village, Fourth of July parades, Cranmore Arts in the Park and an annual end of year holiday concert.
In what would have been the band’s 47th year, due to COVID-19 concerns, they regretfully had to cancel the annual summer concert series and other summer appearances. Now, again, for the health and safety of its audience and band members, they have made the difficult decision to cancel the annual holiday concert in December.
The Mount Washington Valley Community Band is led by Kennett High School’s longtime music director Dr. Therese Davison, and is comprised of musicians from throughout the Valley, ranging in age from high school through retirees. Members of the band come from a medley of varying backgrounds, including many local music teachers.
To keep up to date with the band, go to its Facebook page under Mount Washington Valley Band (facebook.com/communitytunes).
