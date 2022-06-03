FRYEBURG, Maine — The Metropolitan Opera will be presenting the final Live in HD simulcast of the 2021-22 season on Saturday, June 4, at 1 p.m at the Leura Hill Eastman Performing Arts Center on the campus of Fryeburg Academy at 18 Bradley St. in Fryeburg, Maine.
When Australian composer Brett Dean’s "Hamlet" had its world premiere at the Glyndebourne Festival in 2017, The Guardian declared, “New opera doesn’t often get to sound this good … Shakespeare offers a gauntlet to composers that shouldn’t always be picked up, but Dean’s 'Hamlet' rises to the challenge.”
On June 4, this riveting contemporary masterpiece appears live in cinemas, with Neil Armfield, who directed the work’s premiere, bringing his acclaimed staging to the Met stage.
Many of the original cast members have followed, including tenor Allan Clayton in the title role. Nicholas Carter makes his Met debut conducting a remarkable ensemble, which also features soprano Brenda Rae as Ophelia, mezzo-soprano Sarah Connolly as Gertrude, baritone Rod Gilfry as Claudius and John Relyea as the ghost of Hamlet’s father.
This live cinema transmission is part of the Met’s award-winning Live in HD series, bringing opera to movie theaters across the globe.
Live in HD tickets are $28 for adults, $25 for seniors, and $10 for students. Order online at fryeburgacademy.org/pac or call the box office at (207) 544-9066.
