CONWAY — The North Conway Public Library's recent matching gift challenge as part of its capital campaign raised a total of $17,406 for the building fund.
Long-standing patrons Sharon and Ted Wroblewski of Kearsarge offered to match all donations made over a two-week period in early August up to a total of $5,000.
The donations from library patrons well outstripped that mark, bringing in $12,406. Combined with the $5,000-match, the library was able to generate $17,406 for the ongoing building project that nearly doubles the size of the more than 100-year-old building and creates the space to offer more modern library services.
The Wroblewskis were thrilled with the level of support that the library received for the grant.
Since the North Conway Library is free and open to all residents in the Mount Washington Valley, Sharon said: "My perspective is when you give to the North Conway Library, you are enhancing an institution who provides for ALL ... not just if you live in a certain area or pay taxes to a certain town."
“I am so excited,” said Library Director Andrea Masters. “Our patrons are just awesome. And I am hoping that this will be the start of another round of donations for the new building. Because we really need it.”
The library expansion and renovation project is estimated to cost $3.8 million and $3.4 million has been raised so far, including a $3 million donation from library patron Lyman Pope.
“So far, $400,000 has been raised through grants and donations from our patrons. But we still need almost another $400,000,” said Masters.
During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the capital campaign committee decided not to ask for any donations since many people in the Mount Washington Valley suffered through severe financial challenges.
“But now,” said Masters, “we need to go out and ‘do the ask’ again. We are entering the final stretch of construction and we are in dire need to raise some funds for it.”
That construction is scheduled to commence early October, and the library is planning to open to the public again in mid-October.
Donations can be made online on the library’s website at northconwaylibrary.com or checks can be sent to North Conway Public Library, P.O. Box 409, North Conway, NH 03860. Pledge forms and more detailed information about the capital campaign and building project are available at northconwaylibrary.com.
