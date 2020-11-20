The staff at the Conway Public Library is pleased to announce that they will be hosting a new lecture each month virtually, through June 2021. All are made possible by grants from the New Hampshire Humanities. Coming up on Monday, Nov. 30, at 6:30 p.m. is “Fierce Females: Women in Art,” presented by Jane Oneail.
Women have long been the subject of art, often depicted as nothing more than objects of desire. How do images of women change when women become the creators? This program examines the history of women in art in brief and then explores the lives, careers and works of several major women artists from the Renaissance to the 20th century. Artemisia Gentileschi, Mary Cassatt and Frida Kahlo are some of the artists discussed in this program.
Enjoy this presentation from your coziest place on Zoom, but be sure to request access by emailing tnarducci@conwaypubliclibrary.org by 5 p.m. on Nov. 30. Keep checking the Conway Library at conwaypubliclibrary.org for more N.H. Humanities event listings.
Carol Hanson has been a devoted art program leader for the library over the years, and never disappoints with her relaxed, generous and creative vibe. She loves to share her creative inspiration. On Wednesday, Dec. 2, at 4:15 p.m. Hanson will be leading a small group greeting-card-making workshop. This program is free and materials will be provided. There is a strict six adult attendee limit, with registration required — first come, first served. Sign up by emailing tnarducci@conwaypubliclibrary.org.
Thursday, Dec. 4, and Friday, Dec. 5, the Friends book sale returns. Buy a new tote bag for $10, and fill it with as many books, movies, puzzles, etc. that it will hold. That’s all there is to it. Please wear a mask, and shop in the Ham Room, where there will be a strict limit of eight people at a time. This is a great way to support the Friends of the Conway Public Library and affordably collect entertainment to get through the winter months.
For more information about library resources and events, visit in person at 15 Greenwood Ave. in Conway, call (603) 447-5552, go to our website at conwaypubliclibrary.org, or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
