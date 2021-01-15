The New Hampshire Humanities have generously provided a variety of programs for libraries to host virtually over this past year, and the Conway Library has been successful in drawing audiences each month for a variety of programming with the assistance from these grants. "Wit and Wisdom: Humor in 19th Century New England," presented by Jo Radnor is coming up on Tuesday, Feb. 3, at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom. To learn more about the NH Humanities, go to nhhumanities.org.
Whatever did New Englanders do on long winter evenings before cable, satellite and the internet? In the decades before and after the Civil War, our rural ancestors used to create neighborhood events to improve their minds. Community members male and female would compose and read aloud homegrown, handwritten literary "newspapers" full of keen verbal wit.
Sometimes serious, sometimes sentimental but mostly very funny, these "newspapers" were common in villages across Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont and revealed the hopes, fears, humor and surprisingly daring behavior of our forebears. Radner shares excerpts from her forthcoming book about hundreds of these "newspapers" and provides examples from villages in our region.
The Conway Library is offering some special programming for children in February. Our loyal yoga teacher, Dixie Lea will be leading sessions for children and their caregivers on Zoom from the library children’s room on Thursdays at 10 a.m. Lea makes yoga fun by incorporating imaginative play into movement and stretches, and helps everyone young and old to relieve stress through breathing and body strengthening exercises.
I want to play in the snow with your kids. I’m crossing my fingers, hoping that by February we will have a new dumping of our favorite fluffy white stuff, but no matter what the conditions, I invite you and your small people to the library park on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. beginning Feb. 3. We will read winter-themed books, sing our hearts out, move around outside, and do a fun activity in the snow. There will be hot chocolate served. But we must have the right gear. That means snowsuits of course, and all of the warm clothing to go with it as well as masks for those over the age of 3 please. Lawn chairs are also encouraged for those who do not wish to sit on the ground.
To request access to virtual programs through the Conway Library, email tnarducci@conwaypubliclibrary.org, go to the links in the calendar section of conwaypubliclibrary.org or call (603) 447-5552.
Don’t forget, the library is open to the public (masks required), so book it to the library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.