The Conway Public Library is opening back up to the public on June 29. This carefully researched reopening plan can be read in detail on our website, conwaypubliclibrary.org. Please note the guidelines were put into place with public safety and needs at the forefront of importance. It will be a great feeling to see you all again.
Programs through the library will continue to be adjusted with physical distancing in mind, and don’t forget to “Imagine Your Story” by taking part in the annual summer reading program.
While adjustments have been made to suit our circumstances, the program remains rewarding and fun, with new activities and challenges developing throughout the summer. Be sure to check in on our website, Instagram, Facebook and local media sources regularly to find out the latest happenings, like the Little Red Hood story walk being planned for the library park, or the scavenger hunt through town.
Story time on Zoom continues on Tuesdays, and for the month of July we are offering multilingual story times. A wonderful volunteer will be reading a fairy tale in their native language, while describing the pictures in English to help tell the story each week.
There will also be songs and fingerplays. We hope you will join us on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. to hear stories in Spanish, French, and German. Contact me at tnarducci@conwaypubliclibrary.org to receive secure Zoom access.
Thursday, July 9, from 7 to 8 p.m., it will be time for ... The COVID Price is Right! Sign up for a Zoom code and come on down. Can you guess the price of that bottle of hand sanitizer? How about the price of a plane ticket to Florida? Email Tessa at tnarducci@conwaypubliclibrary.org for a Zoom invitation. Jeff Beavers will be your host.
The Book Discussion Group will discuss “White Fragility” on Thursday, July 16, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. The New York Times bestselling book explores the counterproductive reactions white people have when their assumptions about race are challenged, and how these reactions maintain racial inequality. Join us for the conversation on Zoom, and again, email tnarducci@conwaypubliclibrary.org. All are welcome.
A note about this group: This, like any library book discussion group is open to all interested participants. Unfortunately, the N.H. Interlibrary loan system is unavailable during this time as a result of the COVID pandemic. Therefore, multiple hard copies are not available for loan through the library.
However, the N.H. downloadable books consortium known as Overdrive does have digital copies available with a N.H. library card, and due to high borrowing demand, extra digital copies have been purchased and made available.
This discussion is not intended to take the place of the larger work to be done to combat racism, rather it is a way to offer perspectives and ideas meant to challenge our own belief systems. It is expected that participants in this group remain calm and respectful as we move through the discussion.
Call (603) 447-5552 or email tnarducci@conwaypubliclibrary.org with any questions.
