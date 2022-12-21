By David Smolen
As we near the end of the year, the Conway Public Library staff would like to wish the entire MWV community a happy and healthy holiday season.
As we near the end of the year, the Conway Public Library staff would like to wish the entire MWV community a happy and healthy holiday season.
The last year has been characterized by building community connections, closing the digital divide, lots of fun and informative programming, plenty of reading and caring for our wounded building. We look forward to serving the community in year 123 of our story.
Do you know someone who needs help with technology? The Gibson Center for Senior Services and the library continue to partner on technology training for our community. We are looking to sign up 40 people to participate in technology training in the month of January. Successful participants can receive $25 gift cards of their choice. For more information, contact Marianne Jackson at the Gibson Center at (603) 356-3231 or David Smolen at (603) 447-5552.
Kevin Peare skateboard exhibit and art auction
We are so happy to have the skateboard exhibit back at the library for January. On Jan. 5 at 6:30 p.m. all are invited to a reception to celebrate the sixth annual Kevin Peare Memorial Skate Park Art Fundraising Auction. View a collection of art on skate decks created by local artists of all ages. You will be blown away by the talent on display. Enjoy light refreshments, and musical entertainment with Anna Trevor.
Poetry Group seeks poets
Do you write poetry and are looking for a place to share it? Our new Poetry Group is run by Denise Collette, who is a writer/poet herself. In 2011, she began writing poetry with Pittsburgh Writers’ Studio. Collette’s poetry consists of mythic, meditative, and various themes on nature. She had the honor of being the winner of the Maggie H. Meyer’s Poetry Contest in 2013 and some of her writing has been published in a few journals. She is looking forward to sharing her experiences with others and hopefully creating a lasting poetry group in the valley.
Every month, there is a new theme with the subject for January being A time to reset for a new year. Poetry celebrating New Years’ from around the world. The group meets the first Thursday of the month at 4 p.m. For more information, contact Library Program Coordinator Sherri Walker-Towle at stowle@conwaypubliclibrary.org.
Library hours are Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information, go to conwaypubliclibrary.org.
