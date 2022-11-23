The Conway Public Library is happy to announce that the Children’s Room will receive a new paint job and carpeting. The project is to commence Dec. 2 and be completed by Dec. 15. The meeting room will not be available for use during this time as the shelving and collections will be stored there for the duration of the project. Thank you to the Palestrant family for their incredibly generous donation that has made this wonderful investment in children’s services possible.
"Christmas Snow," a story by Donald Hall
On Dec. 8 at 6 p.m. Pontine Theatre pays tribute to New Hampshire’s beloved poet, Donald Hall, with an original staging of his story "Christmas Snow," which appeared in The New Yorker in 1964.
In it, Hall writes of his 1938 holiday trip to Eagle Pond Farm, his grandparents’ home in Wilmot, N.H., when he was 10 years old. This story blends reminiscences, anecdotes and vignettes that capture the spirit of a New England Christmas amid the quiet delights of rural life.
Pontine was granted special permission by the Donald Hall Estate to stage this story for New England audiences. Co-artistic sirectors Greg Gathers and Marguerite Mathews will be joined onstage by fiddler Ellen Carlson.
Libby App now offers magazines
The library downloadable books service now offers access to wide range of magazines. Download the Libby App today and get access to the replica version of dozens of magazines including The New Yorker, The Economist, Cooks Illustrated, National Geographic and many more. The magazines read very well on a tablet or laptop computer. Magazine check outs do not count toward your three check out limit for ebooks or audiobooks. The Libby app can be downloaded from your app store.
Library hours are Monday through Thursday 9 a.m to 8 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
