By David Smolen

The Conway Public Library is happy to announce that the Children’s Room will receive a new paint job and carpeting. The project is to commence Dec. 2 and be completed by Dec. 15. The meeting room will not be available for use during this time as the shelving and collections will be stored there for the duration of the project. Thank you to the Palestrant family for their incredibly generous donation that has made this wonderful investment in children’s services possible.

