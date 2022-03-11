By Brett Gagnon
Happy Women’s History Month. As stated on the History Channel website (history.com), “Women’s History Month is a dedicated month to reflect on the often-overlooked contributions of women to United States history.”
In the Conway Public Library Children’s Room, we have a number of books on display to learn about female leaders, activists, artists, scientists and athletes, just to name a few. We also have many adult books, DVDs and resources available.
It’s also National Music Month, and we’ve pulled out some great adult reads about composers, musicians, and music for you to browse when you’re here. Did you know that you can borrow music CDs? Don’t see what you’re looking for? We can search other New Hampshire libraries through the InterLibrary Loan system to find not only books, but also movies, audio books, and music CDs.
Many have been asking if we accept book donations. Normally, yes. Yet, unfortunately, we have more books than we have space for, so we are not taking book donations at this time. Thank you for understanding and we will let you know when we are able to accept book donations again.
We are excited for our Mini Movers program this month, which is taking place Thursday mornings at 9:30 a.m. at the Conway Recreation Gym (176 Main St. in Conway). Please park back by Conway Elementary School and follow the signs for Conway Rec to enter the building.
Mini Movers is an active story time for preschoolers and their caregivers. Thursday, March 17, celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with some leprechaun activities. March 24, March into spring and March 31, Celebrate National Crayon Day. Register at bit.ly/CPLMiniMovers.
Coming Wednesday, March 23, at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom is the program Maps of the White Mountains: 1642 to 1990. Adam Apt will survey the history of the White Mountains, from the first map in 1642, up to the end of the era of purely ground-based surveys.
With many illustrations, he will cover the tremendous variety of maps of the region, and also show the connections between maps of the White Mountains and developments in cartography in the United States at large and also in Europe. Register for this program at bit.ly/WMMaps.
Calling local artists: The Conway Public Library’s Teen Leadership Council is conducting an art fundraiser to purchase new furniture for the Teen Area of the library. Purchase an 8-inch-by-10-inch canvas at the circulation desk with a $5 donation, decorate it any way you choose, and return it to the library by April 1 to be included in Teen Leadership Council’s silent art auction.
The silent art auction will be held April 4 through April 30. Be sure to stop by the library to view the gallery of local artwork and bid on your favorite works before April 30. The silent auction will have a reception on Monday, April 6, from 6 to 7 p.m. in the Periodical Room. Meet the artists, view the artwork and start the bidding.
As always, here’s how you can contact the Conway Public Library: (603) 447-5552, conwaypubliclibrary.org, facebook.com/ConwayPublicLibrary or instagram.com/conwaylibrarynh.
Happy reading.
