CONWAY — The Kiwanis Club of Mt. Washington Valley is pleased to announce the release of their 2022–23 Passport to Entertainment Coupon Book.
This Coupon Book provides an easy way for community members to help support Kiwanis and the local charities that MWV Kiwanis supports. Over one hundred local businesses have contributed 132 coupons to support this effort. These coupons are generally valid from June 1 to May 31, 2023.
On Wednesday, May 4, the new coupon book will be introduced to the public with a rollout at the Ledge Brewing Co. in Intervale and then again at the “Wildquack Duck Race & Music Festival” in Jackson on May 29.
Books will be available at Ledge Brewing from 5 to 7 p.m. and at the Jackson Duck Race from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be free pizza (donations accepted) available at the May 4 rollout, and, of course, Ledge Brewing beverages will be available for purchase.
The Passport to Entertainment Coupon Book has been a mainstay of MWV Kiwanis fundraising for three decades. This book has been published annually since 1992, except for an interruption in 2020 due to COVID-19. In the early years the coupons were mostly for local restaurants but has grown to include golf courses, retail businesses, ski resorts and other local attractions and activities, in addition to restaurants.
Over the years, the book has grown to where the newest edition has 132 coupons. The price has been the same for the past several years, a $39 contribution provides up to $2,000 in coupon savings. More important, book sales enable the Kiwanis Club of Mt. Washington Valley to provide funding for nearly 50 child-related programs in the valley.
The proceeds from the sales of these books help MWV Kiwanis support their sponsored youth programs (Kiwanis K-Kids, Kiwanis Builders Clubs, and Kennett High School Key Club); provide local scholarships and camperships; and support other community non-profits such as Jen’s Friends, MWV Kiwanis Children’s Dental Program, Starting Point, Shooting Star Fund, Children Unlimited, Youth Sports Leagues, Eastern Slope Ski Club, Friends of Conway Recreation, Literacy Programs, North Conway Community Center, Bike Safety, End 68 Hours of Hunger, Read Today Lead Tomorrow and others.
If you can’t make it to one of the rollouts, fear not, Passport Books can be obtained from any MWV Kiwanis member and additionally Passport Books can be obtained at TD Bank North Conway, TD Bank Mt Valley Mall, J-Town Deli in Jackson, Bart’s Deli in Bartlett, Glen Beverage in Glen, and Saco Valley Sports Center in Fryeburg. They will be available from May 4 until they are sold out.
For more information about the Kiwanis Club of Mt. Washington Valley and the charities supported, go to mwvkiwanis.org or to the Kiwanis Club of Mt. Washington Valley Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.