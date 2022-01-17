CONWAY — The Kiwanis Club of Mount Washington Valley has received a $5,000 grant from the TD Bank Charitable Foundation to help fund Read Today, Lead Tomorrow, a book giveaway program designed to spark the love of reading in Valley elementary school students.
Now in its fifth year, Read Today, Lead Tomorrow was planned in cooperation with participating schools.
The TD Charitable Foundation provides financial support to non-profit organizations like Kiwanis which seek to improve the quality of life and opportunity for financial stability in the community.
According to the Literacy Project Foundation, programs such as Read Today, Lead Tomorrow which bring more books into the home environment have been shown to correlate with higher reading test scores, which in turn may lead to higher educational attainment and future income stability.
MWV Kiwanis Past President Barbara Reilly developed Read Today, Lead Tomorrow during her 2017-2018 term as president because of a life-changing school experience.
When Reilly was in third-grade, her teacher gave her a new book to keep as her own. She remembers being in awe when her teacher told her she could take it home and even write her name on the inside cover.
As a result of her teacher’s kindness, Reilly developed a lifelong love of reading, earned a degree in paralegal studies and started her own thriving business (Legal Eagles, LLC in Conway Village).
Reilly wanted every student in a participating area elementary school to be able to choose a level-appropriate independent reading book to keep. She proposed the idea of Read Today, Lead Tomorrow to fellow Kiwanians Maura Ammendolia, Diane Gamache, and Elizabeth Hughes, all retired reading and/or elementary school teachers, who joined Barbara to develop the pilot program in the Mount Washington Valley. The committee chose the John Fuller School as the first school in the program.
After approval from Principal Danielle Nutting, the committee met with reading/library media specialists to discover the new books, authors, book series, and topics students enjoyed for independent reading.
Using student library selections, book fair purchases, and teacher input they developed a list organized by reading level/grade level to serve as a guide for purchasing books.
White Birch Bookstore owner Laura Cummings also recommended book selections and provided ordering assistance along with fair prices. In the 2017-2018 pilot program, more than 200 students at John Fuller had the opportunity to select books through Read Today, Lead Tomorrow.
In 2018-2019, students at John Fuller School, Conway Elementary School, and Madison Elementary School participated in the book giveaway. In 2019-20, Pine Tree School students also participated, bringing the total number of schools to four and the number of students to more than 800.
For each school’s book giveaway, Read Today, Lead Tomorrow committee members schedule a mutually convenient date with the principal and arrange an area in the school for the book display, usually the school library. Committee members arrive early the day of the event with boxes of books and set up the book display.
Each classroom teacher accompanies the students to select their books, and arrangements are made for absent students to receive their books. Committee members greet students, explain the book giveaway, and facilitate student book selection.
In addition, committee members stamp the inner cover of each book with a special Kiwanis stamp so that each student can sign his or her name on the line provided. Finally, each student receives a custom-made Kiwanis bookmark to take home with the book.
In 2020-21, pandemic restrictions prevented in person book distribution. Instead, committee members developed a COVID-safe alternate plan, contacting the principals of each participating school and delivering boxes of books sorted by level outside each school for staff to pick up. Teachers helped students select books within their own classrooms or pods.
By spring 2022, the committee hopes that it will again be possible to facilitate student book selection safely in person at each school.
The TD Charitable Foundation grant will also allow Jackson and Bartlett elementary school students (K-6) to participate in Read Today, Lead Tomorrow, bringing the number of participating schools in 2021-2022 to six. The grant will also help Read Today, Lead Tomorrow purchase new books to supplement inventory.
Nearly 1000 K-6 students will have chosen books through Read Today, Lead Tomorrow by June, 2022. MWV Kiwanis is committed to both continuing and expanding the program and is grateful for the financial support of the TD Charitable Foundation.
Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.
For more information about the MWV Kiwanis organization, go to mwvkiwanis.org.
