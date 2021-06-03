CONWAY — All in the Mount Washington Valley are invited to participate in the first-ever Kennett High School Outing-Club-HOSA Hike-A-Thon this weekend (June 5 and 6).
The Outing Club and Health Occupations Students of America Club have collaboratively planned this outdoor, socially distanced, self-paced and self-guided wellness activity that individuals can participate in alone or with a friend or with family. The goal is to ignite enthusiasm for exploring local trails and summits.
To register for the Hike-A-Thon, simply go to tinyurl.com/pz3cf3zt or sites.google.com/sau9.org/khsoutingclub-hosa-hike-a-thon.
Or visit the KHS Facebook Page to access the link to register.
The time: Anytime! You choose the time, the pace and the place.
The place: Mountains include Black Cap, Peaked, Cranmore, Kearsarge, South Moat, Middle Moat, North Moat, Doublehead, Black Mountain, Mount Chocorua, Mount. Willard and Elephant's Head (choose one peak to hike toward, or summit, or summit several, or do them al!).
After hiking one or two or all of the peaks included, submit your mileage and "summit selfies" through the "Submit Results" form on the Hike-A-Thon webpage.
All participants will be entered into a raffle to win fun prizes, including gift certificates to local businesses, a hiking backpack, a White Mountain Trail Guide or a Google Nest Mini.
If you want to make a donation based on the mileage you hike to the KHS Outing Club and the KHS HOSA Club ($1/mile for those who want to donate), proceeds will help sustain the activities of the two student-led club.
Please send donations to KHS Outing Club/HOSA Club, 409 Eagle's Way, North Conway, NH 03860.
