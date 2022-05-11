CONWAY — In the weeks leading up to Earth Day, about 30 Kennett High School students in two sections of Mary Ann Abram’s environmental science class determined that they wanted to do an Earth Day project around invasive species.
They spent a few weeks researching different invasive species that have had a negative impact on this area, made presentations of the different options to the class and selected a project. For their Earth Day 2022 project, the students came together and selected a removal project of the spongy moth (Lymantria dispar) (formerly known as gypsy moths).
During Earth Week, Mike Dufilho, Tin Mountain Conservation Center’s high school program coordinator, worked with students as they reviewed and learned about the history of the spongy moth. They discovered that this species was deliberately brought to this country to study them as possible substitutes for silkworms and that during these experiments, some of the moths escaped.
Students reviewed the life cycle of the species along with the economic and environmental damage caused by the spongy moth. Only the male Spongy Moth can fly, the females lay their eggs on the bark of trees in “sponge-like” clumps, hence their new name.
When the larvae hatch they crawl up the tree to access the leaves and tree canopy where they feed and grow to maturity. The caterpillars defoliate the trees and while trees can survive for several years after being defoliated, in time, the tree will struggle to grow and may die.
Students then conducted field studies, surveying the land surrounding the High School and Pine Hill Community forest, mapping areas with abundance of egg sacs, identifying habitat preferences and flagging trees and areas for treatment. After tree and areas were marked, the students then moved on to egg removal, which involved scraping the sponge looking egg sacs from the trees into a container of water and soap and disposing of them.
On Earth Day, Friday, April 22, students finished the final step by creating barrier bands on trees to help limit the larvae from reaching the leaves. These sticky bands trap the larvae and prevent them from reaching the leaves.
Students will monitor the sticky bands and the areas to determine the impact of their efforts to reduce the impact of spongy moths in the Mount Washington Valley.
