CONWAY — It was a circuitous journey from Indonesia to Conway. Pastor Nathan Karcesky was born in Indonesia to missionary parents who devoted 40 years ministering to a tribal group. English was not his first language as his early childhood was immersed in tribal culture and he spoke the tribal dialect.
When most first graders take a yellow school bus to school, he took a plane to boarding school in another part of Indonesia. In high school, he attended boarding school in Malaysia. He credits his upbringing to “his joy in traveling, meeting new people and experiencing new cultures.”
After high school graduation, he studied a year in Colorado before attending Toccoa Falls College in Toccoa Falls, Ga. Planning to follow in his parents’ footsteps, he graduated with a degree in missiology. But the Lord had other plans.
While serving an internship in Alabama, he discovered his love for working with young people. Rather than be a missionary overseas, he wanted to become a “missionary to the next generation.”
This decision led him to Nyack, N.Y., where he earned a master’s in divinity, and met his wife, Karen, at Alliance Theological Seminary. He served 6½ years as youth pastor at Pine Knolls Alliance Church near Lake George before moving to New Jersey.
At Princeton Alliance Church in Plainsboro, he dedicated 10 years serving as youth pastor followed by an additional 10 years as an assistant pastor. After 20 years in New Jersey, Pastor Karcesky and Karen began to pray about what might be next in their lives. He is completing his doctorate in “equipping leaders to care for those in crisis.”
When Journey Church began searching for a new pastor this summer, he applied for the position and he and Karen spent several days visiting with church members and touring the community. Journey Church unanimously invited him to become their next pastor.
“Growing up in a very rural area, I love nature," Karcesky said. "Karen and I are looking forward to exploring and hiking the area.”
When asked about his goals for the church, he explained, “I would like to lead Journey Church to a new adventure. I want the church to become a beacon of hope to the community.”
Pastor Karcesky warmly welcomes the public to come worship at Journey Church at 15 Hutchins Road in Conway. Both the 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. services offer nursery and Junior Church. All services may be viewed on the Journey Church Facebook page.
