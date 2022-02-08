LOVELL, Maine — The Hobbs Library Speaker Series continues on Thursday, Feb. 10, at 7 p.m. (on Zoom) with Nick Lund, Maine Audubon's Advocacy and Outreach Manager.
The topic will focus on the state of Maine birds and the significant changes observed through the decades.
Bald eagles and wild turkeys were nearly gone from Maine in the 1900s but have returned. On the other hand, numbers of American kestrel, tree swallow and evening grosbeak are all down. What are the causes of the shifting numbers? This presentation covers the last few decades and discusses which species are disappearing, which are increasing, and then tries to identify what the future of Maine birds might be.
Maine Audubon is a statewide nonprofit dedicated to the protection of Maine wildlife and wildlife habitat. Nick Lund is a Falmouth native and the author of several books, including the American Birding Association Field Guide to the Birds of Maine, and The Ultimate Biography of Earth.
To join this free event, go to hobbslibrary.org and click on the Zoom link. For a phone link or queries, contact the Charlotte Hobbs Memorial Library at (207) 925- 3177. This event is co-sponsored by the Greater Lovell Land Trust and is supported in part by a generous contribution from Norway Savings Bank.
