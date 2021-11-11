Green Mountain Conservation Group will be hosting an online source water protection workshop on Wednesday, Nov. 17, from 5 to 6 p.m.
This free public workshop will be led by Pierce Rigrod, drinking water and groundwater supervisor for the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services.
Rigrod works with communities and public water systems to develop protection strategies for water resources, groundwater and drinking water resources. He supervises source water protection programs within the Planning, Protection & Assistance Section, including Chemical Monitoring Waivers, Local Source Protection Grants, Best Management Practices for Groundwater Protection, and the State Groundwater Reclassification program, and provides local technical assistance on source water protection and private well testing.
This workshop is geared towards planning board members, select boards, conservation commissioners, zoning boards, code enforcement officers, health inspectors, public water suppliers and anyone interested in learning more about on-the-ground development and implementation of recommended tools such as Groundwater Protection Ordinances, Groundwater Reclassification and Source Water Protection Plans.
Participants will be able to ask questions specific to their town and protection districts in order to gain a better understanding of how to enhance drinking water protection for their town’s water supplies.
This program is free and open to the public.
Register in advance for this Zoom meeting at gmcg.org.
