EFFINGHAM — On Saturday, Feb. 11, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Green Mountain Conservation Group will host a Groundwater Education through Well Water Evaluation and Testing (GET WET!) training session led by Tara Schroeder for volunteers at the Green Mountain Conservation Group conservation center Blue Heron House located at 236 Huntress Bridge Road in Effingham.
Prior to the training there will be an information session on Wednesday, Feb. 1, from 6 to 6:30 p.m. on Zoom for new teachers and volunteers who are interested in learning more about the program and are considering bringing it to their students or becoming trained as a volunteer to help in the classroom.
GET WET! is based out of the University of Maine and is designed to engage local students and the community in learning about and protecting drinking water.
Currently, GET WET! is being conducted in “seven states, 40 watersheds and 80-plus towns with approximately 100 schools and thousands of teachers, students, and community volunteers,” according to program co-founder Teresa Thornton, Ph.D.
The mission of GET WET! is to bring collaborative environmental research into the community through the classroom in order to understand local environmental changes and promote public health through safe drinking water.
Students collect water from their home following sampling protocols and test for six different parameters, including chloride, nitrate, pH, hardness, iron and conductivity. After the initial testing day students participate in what is called a research day.
During this time, students analyze the results of their data collected on testing day, map their data using a GIS program such as Google Earth and make connections between land use and water quality.
Green Mountain Conservation Group has been bringing this free program to local schools for 15 years. This program is suitable for students in grades 6-12.
For more information about this program and how it correlates to Next Generation Science Standards, go to gmcg.org. Register in advance by contacting education@gmcg.org or (603) 539-1859.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.