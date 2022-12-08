EFFINGHAM — On Saturday, Feb. 11, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Green Mountain Conservation Group will host a Groundwater Education through Well Water Evaluation and Testing (GET WET!) training session led by Tara Schroeder for volunteers at the Green Mountain Conservation Group conservation center Blue Heron House located at 236 Huntress Bridge Road in Effingham.

Prior to the training there will be an information session on Wednesday, Feb. 1, from 6 to 6:30 p.m. on Zoom for new teachers and volunteers who are interested in learning more about the program and are considering bringing it to their students or becoming trained as a volunteer to help in the classroom.

